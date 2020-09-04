The Bad
So what do you think about the RTX 3000 series?
Supposedly it will bring a significant performance improvement relative to the last generation. Critical voices mention relatively low VRAM for several of the versions and a pretty steep price for the higher end editions.
Somehow I like the idea of buying one of those things, even though I don't really find time for videogames anymore. But the idea of running something like the new Flight Simulator at 4k, maybe with a bit of ray-tracing, makes me salivate a bit.
Jeff is a mean boss
I'm buying either a 3080 or a 3090, haven't decided yet. Finally time to replace my 1080Ti.
FileTrekker is also getting one, though I think he's decided on the 3080.
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
I'm pretty happy with my 2060, I'm running everything on high in MSFS, but I don't do 4k.
I'm probably going to pick up a 3080 once the mad rush at release dies down anyway.
The Anxieties - Garage rockin' punk/mad scientist-core for the paranoid and suspicious.
The Bad
I'm still rocking a GTX970, which was good enough for The Witcher 3, which was the last game I really played. I bought a laptop with a mobile 1070 last year, but my wife grabbe it, so... guess I'll have to buy one of those cards as well.
Do you know by chance if PCIe 4.0 will be necessary if I don't want some sort of bottleneck in the system? Don't really want to upgrade to a new motherboard, cpu and RAM on top of the GPU (and likely new PSU).
Jeff is a mean boss
PCIe 3.0 will probably not cause any issues except at possibly very high resolutions.