So what do you think about the RTX 3000 series?





Supposedly it will bring a significant performance improvement relative to the last generation. Critical voices mention relatively low VRAM for several of the versions and a pretty steep price for the higher end editions.





Somehow I like the idea of buying one of those things, even though I don't really find time for videogames anymore. But the idea of running something like the new Flight Simulator at 4k, maybe with a bit of ray-tracing, makes me salivate a bit.