Hey there! Always good to see folks still playing one of the best FPS games of its era!



Which map are you trying to get working? I don't have any first hand experience with RPG-X, and while I'm sure they make some tweaks for their RPG stuff, in the base game it's typically just a matter of dropping the map file (should have the file extension .pk3) into the BaseEF folder in your installation directory.







