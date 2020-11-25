Hello,
I finally reinstalled my Elite force game on my lap top after many years, and I've installed the Rpgx-Mod, I'm trying to figure out how to get a specific map to work in game. Its been a wile for me and any assistance would be greatly appreciated on how to actually get maps or load maps in game.
Hey there! Always good to see folks still playing one of the best FPS games of its era!
Which map are you trying to get working? I don't have any first hand experience with RPG-X, and while I'm sure they make some tweaks for their RPG stuff, in the base game it's typically just a matter of dropping the map file (should have the file extension .pk3) into the BaseEF folder in your installation directory.
