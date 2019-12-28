1,688 ONLINE

Weird texture loading issues...

FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

277,792 XP

15th December 2002

471 Uploads

22,789 Posts

1,896 Threads

#1 1 day ago

I've noticed the last week or two that textures are loading in a bit slowly, as in, it'll be low res and then high res, especially when travelling fast, noticed it in RDR2 and Train Sim World. It's weird though cause it's only started recently.

Any thoughts on what might be causing it?

MrFancypants

The Bad

217,797 XP

7th December 2003

0 Uploads

20,031 Posts

9 Threads

#2 8 hours ago

Automatic driver update? Could also be related to drive performance (SDD almost full, fragmented hdd or small swap file). 