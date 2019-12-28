I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
15th December 2002
I've noticed the last week or two that textures are loading in a bit slowly, as in, it'll be low res and then high res, especially when travelling fast, noticed it in RDR2 and Train Sim World. It's weird though cause it's only started recently.
Any thoughts on what might be causing it?
7th December 2003
Automatic driver update? Could also be related to drive performance (SDD almost full, fragmented hdd or small swap file).