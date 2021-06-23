MS said many years ago that Windows 10 would be there last OS and all they would do is update / overinstall as they go but now they are releasing Windows 11 with the live reveal on the 24th.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/event

It looks quite good and is a more light weight version of win 10 with a new interface. There have been quite a few youtube videos showing in some cases a 20% speed increase on the cpu, graphics and boot times. It is not known if it going to be offered as a free update to people with a win 10 license as some site it will be but Microsfot have not said if it will be free or not.

Oh and Hi all btw it has been to long.....