Former Network Admin and Former Forum Admin
25th July 2005
MS said many years ago that Windows 10 would be there last OS and all they would do is update / overinstall as they go but now they are releasing Windows 11 with the live reveal on the 24th.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/event
It looks quite good and is a more light weight version of win 10 with a new interface. There have been quite a few youtube videos showing in some cases a 20% speed increase on the cpu, graphics and boot times. It is not known if it going to be offered as a free update to people with a win 10 license as some site it will be but Microsfot have not said if it will be free or not.
Oh and Hi all btw it has been to long.....
15th December 2002
Fun fact, Microsoft never actually said Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows.
That was just a comment one person made during a tech event, which became a bit of a myth. But there's literally no evidence Microsoft themselves ever said that. Mary-Jo Foley has a good piece on this;
https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsofts-windows-11-launch-event-what-to-expect-and-how-to-watch/
Also hi!
Former Network Admin and Former Forum Admin
25th July 2005
That is a good read.
This might also be of interest it is a article with a video of a direct speed comparison on the smae machine for the devs version of Win 11 vs Win 10 pro. The guy and I know i will be running a few benchmarks before the upgrade.
As it looks this is basically the cancelled WinX with Win 10 at its heart I am hopeful there will be no stability and compatability issue at launch, Windows Vista anyone ?
How are you Danny ? I was over at your side of the pennines the other day.