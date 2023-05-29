Outward mods for PC

Heyo, Folks!





Outward is an awesome game, yet due to developers' limitations has some shortcomings and several of them can be fixed with mods we're about to install.





Firstly, in order to somewhat modernize the process we'll be using a so called (Overwolf) Thunderstore Mod Manager (you can get it here ).

There's no need to register with Overwolf, we just need the mod manager.





Now download premade profile here . (Extract it wherever you want, so you can easily find it later)

Additionally download this archive containing additional mods from here .

Once you do - we're ready to set up the whole thing.





Launch the Thunderstore mod manager and select Outward in the list of games.

App will offer you to choose platform - choose yours (following steps work with either platform)

Now go to "Import/Update" -> "Import new profile" ->"From File"->choose earlier extracted premade profile.

Once the manager is done setting up the profile - select it and if there is a warning to update the mods - do it just in case.

From here go to "settings" -> "browse data folder" there drag and drop contents of earlier downloaded Outward.z7 archive into the DataFolder.





This is all. Now you can launch the game from the Mod Manager and unfortunately to use mods you'll need to launch it via mod manager every time.





The provided mod compilation is aimed primarily at QoL changes and doesn't change or break the balance nor does it make game much easier.





List of mods: