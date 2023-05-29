 
nn_skinl
nn_lb1
nn_mobile_lb1

Outward mods for PC

2 replies

Patreon
Supporter
P

Pillagius

Pill

Monday, January 18, 2021 4:11 AM

5 Uploads

2 Posts

1 Threads

# 1 Friday, January 7, 2022 9:09 PM

Heyo, Folks!


Outward is an awesome game, yet due to developers' limitations has some shortcomings and several of them can be fixed with mods we're about to install.


Firstly, in order to somewhat modernize the process we'll be using a so called (Overwolf) Thunderstore Mod Manager (you can get it here ).

There's no need to register with Overwolf, we just need the mod manager.


Now download premade profile here . (Extract it wherever you want, so you can easily find it later)

Additionally download this archive containing additional mods from here .

Once you do - we're ready to set up the whole thing.


Launch the Thunderstore mod manager and select Outward in the list of games.

App will offer you to choose platform - choose yours (following steps work with either platform)

Now go to "Import/Update" -> "Import new profile" ->"From File"->choose earlier extracted premade profile.

Once the manager is done setting up the profile - select it and if there is a warning to update the mods - do it just in case.

From here go to "settings" -> "browse data folder" there drag and drop contents of earlier downloaded Outward.z7 archive into the DataFolder.


This is all. Now you can launch the game from the Mod Manager and unfortunately to use mods you'll need to launch it via mod manager every time.


The provided mod compilation is aimed primarily at QoL changes and doesn't change or break the balance nor does it make game much easier.


List of mods:

  • Shared Stashes - godsend mod. You can own several personal stashes but originally they are not linked so managing resources was pain...
  • Fast Travel - lets you fast travel to all main cities of the game - perfect for people who hate cardio and "leg days". This particular version requires both Soroborean and Three Brothers DLC.
  • Alchemy and Cooking recipes - lets you see which recipes you can make whenever you want. Originally you could see them only when at alchemy or cooking station.
  • CombatHUD - adds nice useful HUD stuff like timers for effects on character, damage numbers, etc.
  • Custom Weight - adds a little bit extra carry capacity to your characters' pockets and backpacks. Don't like it? Simply turn off the mod. Want more carry weight - poke around configs.
  • Extra_QuickSlots - 11 instead of 8 quickslots. Works well with Mouse and Keyboard. Doesn't seem to work with controllers, but does not affect anything negatively.
  • Multiple Quickslot bars - adds ability to switch between quickslot bar presets. Works with controllers (though good luck choosing a button for it)
  • Ammo Stacking - lets you stack arrows and bullets up to 50 per stack.
  • Custom Weight - adds a little bit extra carry capacity to your characters' pockets and backpacks. Don't like it? Simply turn off the mod. Want more carry weight - poke around configs.
  • Disable Mouse Smoothing - self-explanatory
  • Minimap - self-explanatory. Added it just for this compilation.
  • Skip Logos - self-explanatory.
Staff
M

Mikey

Doge

Friday, June 13, 2008 1:26 AM

2 Uploads

4,278 Posts

240 Threads

# 2 Friday, January 7, 2022 10:06 PM

This looks great Pill!

Mikey - GameFront.com - Lead Developer

CCTJoel.png

Patreon
Supporter
P

Pillagius

Pill

Monday, January 18, 2021 4:11 AM

5 Uploads

2 Posts

1 Threads

# 3 Saturday, January 8, 2022 12:34 AM

Thanks!

Hopefully Morgan can follow these :D

nn_skinr