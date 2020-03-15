Greetings.





This is going to be a bit of a rant, however I thought it would be important for me to make a topic.





A while ago I received some cigarettes from Europe, as a gift.





I went outside my Apartment, and upon returning, noticed that they are replaced with similar, but much harsher cigarettes.





The original ones I received are perfectly legal, my friend from Bulgaria researched what quantity she can bring, yet they were confiscated and replaced with complete garbage, similar to the rest of cigarettes sold in the US.





What is your opinion on corruption in America?