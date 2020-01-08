1,693 ONLINE

Iran Fires Missiles into U.S. Military Base in Iraq 1 reply

Things are really getting fucked up.  


Iran launches missiles on al-Asad US airbase in Iraq – live updates

Well if it makes you feel any better, missiles in Iraq aren't anything new, though the recent developments certainly make us more inclined to pay attention.

Since this is far from being what I would call the usual "proportionate response", there's more to come before things are really completely fucked up! #optimismwithlys