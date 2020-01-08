King Jellyfish
10th September 2007
Things are really getting fucked up.
Iran launches missiles on al-Asad US airbase in Iraq – live updates
Calmer than you are, dude.
Calmer than you are, dude.
Well if it makes you feel any better, missiles in Iraq aren't anything new, though the recent developments certainly make us more inclined to pay attention.
Since this is far from being what I would call the usual "proportionate response", there's more to come before things are really completely fucked up! #optimismwithlys