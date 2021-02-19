"President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he will travel to Texas as the state remains locked in the throes of a dayslong freeze that’s brought power and water systems to their knees and endangered millions.

“I plan on going,” the president said Friday after delivering a virtual address to the Munich Security Conference. Biden added that he plans to visit Texas next week in order to minimize the logistical burden that accompanies any presidential visit on already strained resources in the state."

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/19/biden-declare-texas-major-disaster-470173

It really sucks for Texans, freezing temperature and no electricity.