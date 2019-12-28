I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
277,792 XP
15th December 2002
471 Uploads
22,789 Posts
1,896 Threads
So it seems like this is going to be a failed attempt to remove him from office, and from what I can see, his attitude seems to be to brush it off and even call it an attack on the people of America.
What is the public mood in America right now? Are the majority on his side or against him?
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
46,772 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,359 Posts
100 Threads
The mood...probably volatile? Majority is sick of his bull-shit, and I think you'll even find that amongst his supporters. Christians come to mind here in particular, though perhaps not evangelicals...they'll sell themselves out for very little. A conservative judge here, a closed planned parenthood there, and maybe a few dead immigrants for good measure. #jesuslives
I can't speak for the outcome or even the population at large, but regardless of whether it is successful or not I've always felt it imperative that the impeachment at least happen otherwise all those checks and balances mean less than they already do with trump. Sure, he might brush it off, and McConnell will no doubt do whatever it takes to continue loading the benches with conservative nutters, but it still matters in the eyes of history.
It was a delightfully shrewd move for Pelosi to hang on to the articles, and good on her for doing so. Leveraging that against the established statements from republicans about their partiality was smart, I think. And no matter what happens, he will always be known as the third president to be impeached. So there's that I guess.
I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.
277,792 XP
15th December 2002
471 Uploads
22,789 Posts
1,896 Threads
But if he continues to be president, does that really matter? It sounds like the Donald Trump PR spin is quite powerful then, maybe more-so internationally, as he seems to be playing it all down as another attempt by the Democrats to simply oust him because they don't agree with his policy.
Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com
Mister Angry Rules Guy
242,720 XP
1st February 2010
0 Uploads
23,559 Posts
6 Threads
No. The one and only reason the Democrat Party wants to get rid of Trump is because they didn't get a WOMAN President, because WOMAN. As for Democrat voters themselves, they want to get rid of Trump because they don't think they should need to WORK to EARN what they have. In other words, Democrats only want a woman President who will give them government money for free.
Meanwhile, us mature and responsible adults are watching this charade, and we are only being pushed farther and farther to the Right
But to answer your first question, no. In spite of what Democrats tell you, the vote to impeach does not mean anything. To remove a President, the bill still needs to go to the Senate, and they will need a 2/3 majority vote. Of course, the Senate is mostly Republicans, so the Senate will immediately dismiss the case entirely, because they are smart enough to know why Democrats are actually doing this.
So, congratulations, America's Democrats. All you are doing is ensuring Trump is getting re-elected. And when he does, your nation will continue to prosper. Trump has lowered the unemployment to the lowest it has been in America's history. He did that by bringing businesses back to America, and giving them tax breaks. All of this increased the GDP. In short, your nation is more prosperous now than you have been in decades, and it is all thanks to Trump.
The Bad
217,797 XP
7th December 2003
0 Uploads
20,031 Posts
9 Threads
Posted by Lindale
No. The one and only reason the Democrat Party wants to get rid of Trump is because they didn't get a WOMAN President, because WOMAN. As for Democrat voters themselves, they want to get rid of Trump because they don't think they should need to WORK to EARN what they have. In other words, Democrats only want a woman President who will give them government money for free.
Meanwhile, us mature and responsible adults are watching this charade, and we are only being pushed farther and farther to the Right
But to answer your first question, no. In spite of what Democrats tell you, the vote to impeach does not mean anything. To remove a President, the bill still needs to go to the Senate, and they will need a 2/3 majority vote. Of course, the Senate is mostly Republicans, so the Senate will immediately dismiss the case entirely, because they are smart enough to know why Democrats are actually doing this.
So, congratulations, America's Democrats. All you are doing is ensuring Trump is getting re-elected. And when he does, your nation will continue to prosper. Trump has lowered the unemployment to the lowest it has been in America's history. He did that by bringing businesses back to America, and giving them tax breaks. All of this increased the GDP. In short, your nation is more prosperous now than you have been in decades, and it is all thanks to Trump.
If you look at any of the indicators for a strong economy you have mentioned you will see that the trend started long before Trump entered office and that his actions did little to change those trends so far.
If you look at the indicators you did not mention, like deficit, things do not look so well for Trump.
Trump gave a massive tax break to rich people which is being paid partly by the poor and partly with borrowed and printed money. Good for him and his pals, sucks for the silly people who voted for him.
Voice of joy and sunshine
298,899 XP
26th May 2003
0 Uploads
28,185 Posts
6 Threads
Posted by Lindale
Trump has lowered the unemployment to the lowest it has been in America's history. He did that by bringing businesses back to America, and giving them tax breaks. All of this increased the GDP. In short, your nation is more prosperous now than you have been in decades, and it is all thanks to Trump.
-Sigh-
Real GDP increases - as it has done every year with the exception of the start of the subprime mortgage crisis in 2007/8, and regardless of the government in power, without fail since 1990, and before that 1981.
https://www.thebalance.com/us-gdp-by-year-3305543
It's a macro-economic indicator that, barring acts of incredible stupidity, the executive branch of government has relatively little impact on.
Last edited by Nemmerle 8 hours ago
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
46,772 XP
11th November 2003
0 Uploads
4,359 Posts
100 Threads
You're right about one thing for sure, FileTrekker. That Trump PR spin is ridiculously effective... So much so that even our own country can swallow the bull. Long time liberal here, I value my hard work ethic and expect nothing for free, thanks.
Someone take my keyboards away if I ever go on a tirade about WOMEN and then feel the need to capitalize the word WOMAN to make my grossly inaccurate point.
Last edited by Lysdestic 3 hours ago