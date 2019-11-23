2,066 ONLINE

UK General Election 2019

A December GE is coming. What are your thoughts on the candidates? Corbyn? Johnson? Other?


Personally, I have no idea what is going to happen, probably for the first time since 1997 I think all bets are off.

I don't get how we live in a world of Johnsons and Trumps, so not really confident in predicting much except that it is probably going to be a disaster.



What was that old movie tagline?   


40789892411_edf6e25599_b.jpg

Make sure to support SNP. Even if that does mean moving to Scotland to stay in the EU, that is going to be your best bet.

Of course, if you want to stay in England, then the only hopes for stopping Brexit are Lib-Dems or Green. I am a Moderate Conservative, so I would never support a Liberal, so Green is who would get the tactical vote.

Right there with you

That is the result of the Liberals going too fat left and calling everyone right of Stalin a Nazi.


Oh there's also the Identity politics and oppression Olympics as well.



That is the result of the Liberals going too fat left and calling everyone right of Stalin a Nazi.


Oh there's also the Identity politics and oppression Olympics as well.

I can't think of the last time I heard anyone who cared much either way about the usual liberal vs conservative politics of the US in real life in the UK. I doubt very much anyone voted the way they did because of LGBTQ+ activism or whatever the latest trite bit of warfare going on over in that part of the culture is.

Honestly, the more I reflect on this the more I think it's people voting for change. Any change at any price. Not so much a vote for the UK out of the EU as a vote for Not This. Tell people that they're under threat, offer them salvation in return for power. It's not a new strategy or a new situation.

It seems quite likely to me that this will be a change for the worse. From my perspective we're not so much freeing ourselves from the EU's drawbacks as we're locking ourselves in with all the drawbacks of our own system and considerably fewer resources. But I can see how, if you didn't have that belief, this might seem like a fine thing to do.



