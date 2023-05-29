Congratulations to Mikey, our Developer of the Month!

“I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.”
Sunday, December 15, 2002 9:00 PM
762 Uploads
23,042 Posts
1,938 Threads
Congratulations to Mikey "Mikey" Mikey for being Developer of the month here at GameFront! Mikey will be receiving -2 days off on NULL and NULL, all expenses paid, in exchange for all his hard work!
“
Dr. Professor Logic”
Sunday, August 10, 2003 2:57 PM
0 Uploads
4,615 Posts
103 Threads
He's too cool to dev.
“I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.”
Sunday, December 15, 2002 9:00 PM
762 Uploads
23,042 Posts
1,938 Threads
Zephyr are you too cool for school?
because i'm bored
“
Dr. Professor Logic”
Sunday, August 10, 2003 2:57 PM
0 Uploads
4,615 Posts
103 Threads
Posted by Zephyr
click what?
“Capybara”
Monday, September 10, 2007 12:53 AM
4 Uploads
21,964 Posts
1,775 Threads
Posted by Zephyr
lol *murders again*
Who did you kill this time?