



GAMESTOCKS SOAR AMIDST SPECULATION

FILESTOWN, MILTON KEYNES - Earlier today, a special session was called in the Filestown Township Townhall. As journalists were brought in - amidst shouts of 'who are you' and 'why did you abduct me' - four TV screens were wheeled onto the scene. A brief video played, detailing the history of our fair town, voiced over by a bloke with a strong cockney dialect. Afterwards, a representative from the UK's Monster Looney Raving Party walked onto stage, greeted us all and handed out a flier for an upcoming film based on the life and times of ▓▓▓▓▓▓. Upon realisation that they'd allowed a politician in, guards arrived to escort the nutter back out.





After about thirty minutes waiting in the intense July heat, we were finally welcomed by a bald bloke with a clip-on beard. He said he represented "special interests", and gave us a reassuring wink before explaining that he and few of his buddies had managed to - with the assistance of a larger number of citizens - buy the entirety of Filestown. This was followed by applause from the attendees, continuing even as the bald bloke disappeared behind the curtains again.





EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Naturally we immediately dispatched a reporter for a more personal interview with this mysterious individual. Our journalist, Mr. Cockleswob, managed to ambush the benefactor in his home in FilesTown a few hours after the announcement. After an intense discussion, he managed to get the following statement, "What are you doing in my home? Why are you wearing a wig and a green moustache, and why are you dressed like a chicken? Guards, get this nut out of my house. This isn't ▓▓▓▓!"





Editors Note: We've had to redact certain names from the article, due to the sensitive nature of the subject matters. In accordance to ▓▓▓▓▓▓ §6, paragraph 2, you may ▓▓▓▓▓ ▓▓▓▓ the ▓▓▓.