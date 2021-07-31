1,930 ONLINE

FilesNews - Issue #07, 31/07/2021 5 replies

Serio

The Dane

#1 1 day ago

GAMESTOCKS SOAR AMIDST SPECULATION

FILESTOWN, MILTON KEYNES - Earlier today, a special session was called in the Filestown Township Townhall. As journalists were brought in - amidst shouts of 'who are you' and 'why did you abduct me' - four TV screens were wheeled onto the scene. A brief video played, detailing the history of our fair town, voiced over by a bloke with a strong cockney dialect. Afterwards, a representative from the UK's Monster Looney Raving Party walked onto stage, greeted us all and handed out a flier for an upcoming film based on the life and times of ▓▓▓▓▓▓. Upon realisation that they'd allowed a politician in, guards arrived to escort the nutter back out.


After about thirty minutes waiting in the intense July heat, we were finally welcomed by a bald bloke with a clip-on beard. He said he represented "special interests", and gave us a reassuring wink before explaining that he and few of his buddies had managed to - with the assistance of a larger number of citizens - buy the entirety of Filestown. This was followed by applause from the attendees, continuing even as the bald bloke disappeared behind the curtains again.


EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Naturally we immediately dispatched a reporter for a more personal interview with this mysterious individual. Our journalist, Mr. Cockleswob, managed to ambush the benefactor in his home in FilesTown a few hours after the announcement. After an intense discussion, he managed to get the following statement, "What are you doing in my home? Why are you wearing a wig and a green moustache, and why are you dressed like a chicken? Guards, get this nut out of my house. This isn't ▓▓▓▓!"


Editors Note: We've had to redact certain names from the article, due to the sensitive nature of the subject matters. In accordance to ▓▓▓▓▓▓ §6, paragraph 2, you may ▓▓▓▓▓ ▓▓▓▓ the ▓▓▓.



FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

#2 1 day ago

THE BEST EDITION OF FILES NEWS EVER


Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com 



FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

#3 1 day ago

Zephyr thoughts?

Danny King | Editor-in-Chief | GameFront.com 



Zephyr

Domo Arigato

#4 1 day ago

I like the green.

Beep boop, I am a bot.



Serio

The Dane

#5 1 day ago
Posted by Zephyr

I like the green.


10/10



Zephyr

Domo Arigato

#6 1 day ago

Hmm...

Beep boop, I am a bot.



Mikey

#7 1 day ago

good

Mikey - GameFront.com - Lead Developer



RadioactiveLobster

Jeff is a missing boss

#8 1 day ago

You can always trust Mr. Cockleswob to get the bottom of a massive story like this.

If there is no image, Mikey broke something...