Guys this was typed by FT in the discord a long while ago but I felt it could be and should be discussed on the forums as well.





""Now this is a story, all about how GameFront got twisted, upside down So I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there, I'll tell you how I became the prince of a site called GameFront In a datacenter in Texas, born and raised, Serving files is how it spent most of its days, Serving up mods and maps all cool, and even some news to read when in school, When a couple of corporates who where up to no good, started buying websites in the neighbourhood, We got in one little fight and Defy got scared and said "we're shutting down GameFront, nobody cares!" I begged and pleaded with Jeff the other day But they decided they're shutting it down anyway They deleted the files and all of the pics, So I figured heck sod Defy, we might as well kick it! FilesNation, yo this is bad Serving up news but no files to be had So we figured this is kinda what GameFront was like Maybe this wouldn't be so bad So I whistled for some help and when it came near Scott from ModDB said there's some help right here If anything I figured this offer was rare But I thought, ah forget it, lets go for it yeah! So we rebuilt the site in about seven or eight And I yelled to Scott yo homie its all back together! Looked at my Kingdom I was finally there To sit on my throne as the Prince of GameFront ""