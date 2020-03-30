1,540 ONLINE

Red Menace

#1 3 hours ago

Enough about me, tell me a little about yourself.

Adrian Ţepeş

#2 3 hours ago

I like pina coladas and gettin' caught in the rain.

Red Menace

#3 3 hours ago

And the feel of the ocean and the taste of champagne?

Adrian Ţepeş

#4 2 hours ago

I also like makin' love at midnight, in the dunes of the cape.

Red Menace

#5 2 hours ago

I'm the love that you've looked for, write to me and escape.

FileTrekker

#6 1 hour ago

I noticed you've abused the system a little here.

Lysdestic

#7 1 hour ago

This song sucks.



Red Menace

#8 1 hour ago
Posted by FileTrekker

I noticed you've abused the system a little here.


I AM THE SYSTEM!



