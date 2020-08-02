Facebook or bust tbh.
King Jellyfish
10th September 2007
Gizmo pls.
"I'd shush her zephyr." ~ Zephyr.
Jeff is a mean boss
28th July 2002
I bug you for forty god damn years on STEAM to jump in the Discord and you randomly show up on the forums?
Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.
11th November 2003
Yeah, gizmo, what the hell?
The Anxieties - Garage rockin' punk/mad scientist-core for the paranoid and suspicious.