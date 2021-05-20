1,832 ONLINE

Zephyr, how do you feel about your death? 8 replies

FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

281,360 XP

15th December 2002

626 Uploads

22,915 Posts

1,920 Threads

#1 3 days ago

In 30 words or less please, zephyr.

 



Zephyr

Domo Arigato

927 XP

23rd July 2018

0 Uploads

6 Posts

1 Threads

#2 3 days ago

You'd think that considering I've lived here for almost four years I'd be admitted to the "in" crowd. But the popular kids never want to play with me.





FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.

281,360 XP

15th December 2002

626 Uploads

22,915 Posts

1,920 Threads

#3 3 days ago

Wow, that's actually quite sad and profound.

 



RadioactiveLobster

Jeff is a missing boss

567,768 XP

28th July 2002

0 Uploads

53,247 Posts

1,339 Threads

#4 3 days ago

Zephyr shown too brightly and Discord had to have her killed or she would have out-shined everything.





Zephyr

Domo Arigato

927 XP

23rd July 2018

0 Uploads

6 Posts

1 Threads

#5 3 days ago

[SIZE="1"][COLOR="Red"]But virgins are created at birth, so there are no new virgins here. Only older virgins we don't know about.[/COLOR][/SIZE]





Lysdestic

Dr. Professor Logic, PhD.

48,289 XP

11th November 2003

0 Uploads

4,454 Posts

102 Threads

#6 3 days ago

Zephyr, don't judge.





Zephyr

Domo Arigato

927 XP

23rd July 2018

0 Uploads

6 Posts

1 Threads

#7 3 days ago

Indubitably.





Mikey

49,236 XP

12th June 2008

2 Uploads

4,080 Posts

238 Threads

#8 2 days ago
Posted by Zephyr

You'd think that considering I've lived here for almost four years I'd be admitted to the "in" crowd. But the popular kids never want to play with me.


Holy shit.





Zephyr

Domo Arigato

927 XP

23rd July 2018

0 Uploads

6 Posts

1 Threads

#9 2 days ago

An AMERICAN wizard has turned you into AMERICA! Is this awesome? y/y





Mikey

49,236 XP

12th June 2008

2 Uploads

4,080 Posts

238 Threads

#10 2 days ago

ah nvm





