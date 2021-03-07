Extra Warriors 4

EXTRA WARRIORS IV

This is a mod with the ability to play as a customized criminals, which everyone has been waiting for so long!

It has been a little more than 11 years since the release of the previous part of the mod, because I deliberately

did not undertake its continuation. Because I knew that to implement the game for the criminal will not work properly.

But due to the accumulated requests over the years to implement the game for the criminal, I still decided to try.

And make a mod with at least some of its implementation.

Although you play as a criminal, but in fact it is not so.

This implementation consists of various kinds of crutches and deceptions that make you believe it.

In fact, you play as a police officer, but you can only understand this when you try to take a civilian hostage. You can't do it.

But, perhaps, this is the only disadvantage of this mod.

In all other respects, you can enjoy playing the role of a criminal!





WHAT'S NEW?

- You only have one life! The game ends if you die!

- You have 10 minutes to complete each mission! The game will end if you don't make it in the allotted time!

- Radar removed.