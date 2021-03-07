1,905 ONLINE

Extra Warriors 4

EXTRA WARRIORS IV

This is a mod with the ability to play as a customized criminals, which everyone has been waiting for so long!

It has be...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 21 hours ago
  • 25 To Life
  • 17.95MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

EXTRA WARRIORS IV

This is a mod with the ability to play as a customized criminals, which everyone has been waiting for so long!

It has been a little more than 11 years since the release of the previous part of the mod, because I deliberately

did not undertake its continuation. Because I knew that to implement the game for the criminal will not work properly.

But due to the accumulated requests over the years to implement the game for the criminal, I still decided to try.

And make a mod with at least some of its implementation.

Although you play as a criminal, but in fact it is not so.

This implementation consists of various kinds of crutches and deceptions that make you believe it.

In fact, you play as a police officer, but you can only understand this when you try to take a civilian hostage. You can't do it. 

But, perhaps, this is the only disadvantage of this mod.

In all other respects, you can enjoy playing the role of a criminal!


WHAT'S NEW?

- You only have one life! The game ends if you die!

- You have 10 minutes to complete each mission! The game will end if you don't make it in the allotted time!

- Radar removed.

Read More

Download '186726-167217-Extra Warriors 4.exe' (17.95MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 7th March 2021 5:50pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Alexandro Elephantkilla


61 XP

Registered 31st January 2019

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File