Age of Empires II: DE Celebrates The Release of Age of Empires III: DE With New Event, Posts CaptureAge Progress

Welcome to GameFront's new centralized coverage for the Age of Empires Definitive Editions!

We start with today's minor update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, build 41855. While it does bring a few fixes, particularly to the Extreme AI and integrated mod support, it is small in nature as the big changes are kept for the November update. However, as every monthly update for the game has had an event with unlockable official mods and profile images, this time it's in celebration of the recent release of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (bear with us).

As you complete the challenges in both AoE2:DE and AoE3:DE, you will get to unlock the event-specific perks, and if you log in to the game with your Xbox account (even if you're on the Steam version), you'll get to keep them permanently. In this event, aside from the new main menu image, you can unlock a skin for Hand Cannoneers to look like Musketeers, a Great Bombard statue at your Town Center, have gunpowder sound like it does in AoE3:DE, or, our favourite, have Bombard Cannons fire capybaras like the AoE3 cheat unit Mediocre Bombard. We're not joking. See the official news post if you don't believe us, or the update overview video below.

Also, we finally got news on Microsoft's collaboration with the CaptureAge developers. For those who don't know, CaptureAge was a fan-made, advanced overlay for the retail version of Age of Empires II: The Conquerors which saw prominent use among AoE2 content creators leading up to the Definitive Edition's release. Now, it is being brought to the Definitive Edition itself, with preview builds being sent to select content creators (MembTV, Nili, T90) right now. You can find more information in the related official news post.

And that's it for now. Be sure to check back soon for more news on the Definitive Editions for all Age of Empires titles, right here on GameFront.