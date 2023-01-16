2,194 ONLINE

Battle for the mangroves is a large 4 player map set in a huge tropical swamp.

Players start with lots of animals as well as 5000 of all resources to get them up and running.

All players also start in the Post-Imperial Age.

This map is compatible with all current versions of the HD versions of Age of Empires II.


** NOTE **


For network\online play, ALL PLAYERS must have the map installed or the match may not start!

About This Version (1.1)

Version: 1.1

Released: 17th January 2023 12:10am

Release Notes:

Updated installer for newer systems


* need to have age of empires II HD installed and setup in registry!! *

