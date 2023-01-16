Battle for the mangroves is a large 4 player map set in a huge tropical swamp.
Players start with lots of animals as well as 5000 of all resources to get them up and running.
All players also start in the Post-Imperial Age.
This map is compatible with all current versions of the HD versions of Age of Empires II.
** NOTE **
For network\online play, ALL PLAYERS must have the map installed or the match may not start!
Version: 1.1
Released: 17th January 2023 12:10am
Release Notes:
Updated installer for newer systems
* need to have age of empires II HD installed and setup in registry!! *
