Battle for the mangroves is a large 4 player map set in a huge tropical swamp.

Players start with lots of animals as well as 5000 of all resources to get them up and running.

All players also start in the Post-Imperial Age.

This map is compatible with all current versions of the HD versions of Age of Empires II.





** NOTE **





For network\online play, ALL PLAYERS must have the map installed or the match may not start!