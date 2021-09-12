======================================================================== AvP2 Campaigns for Aliens Versus Predator 2: Primal Hunt Mod ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: [email protected] or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MrKingKenny ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2) General Info: Zip contents: AVP2CAMPAIGNS.rez README.rtf CHEATS.rtf Version: 1.0 New textures: No New sounds: No New music: No New maps: No New models: No New code/butes: Yes Known bugs: After beating any of the three campaigns, the ending/outro cutscenes of Primal Hunt will play. Then the game will restart you at the start of the marine campaign. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3) Construction Info: Tools used: None. Base: None. Resources: None. Construction time: One day. Date Built: 09/11/2021. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Description: This is a small mod that will replace the Primal Hunt campaign missions of the corporate, ancient predator and predalien with the AvP2 campaign missions of the marine, predator and alien. If you have already beaten the Primal Hunt campaign missions, you will see the first three missions from the AvP2 campaigns unlocked. As you progress through them, the rest of the AvP2 campaigns will unlock as usual. The benefits of running this mod is being able to play the original AvP2 campaigns with Primal Hunt's new features such as dual pistols, sentry guns, predalien headbite, ancient predator, energy flechette, etc. It should be noted that even when playing as a marine in single player, any sentry guns you place down will not fire on any corporates. However, the sentry guns do fire upon the aliens and predators. As for playing as the predalien or ancient predator, you will need to utilize the cheat codes to morph into these characters. I've included a list of cheat codes as well to help with this. PLEASE NOTE: The AvP2 marine campaign requires the player to use the hacking tool and torch. These are disabled in Primal Hunt by Third Law. You can solve this by doing one of the following: 1. RECOMMENDED SOLUTION: Download and install the "master server patch" for Primal Hunt. It can be found at any of the following mirrors: https://avpunknown.com/avp2master/ https://www.moddb.com/mods/avp2-primal-hunt-master-server-patch https://www.gamefront.com/games/aliens-vs-predator-2/file/aliens-vs-predator-2-primal-hunt-master-server-patch-1-0 https://gamebanana.com/mods/286262 https://www.nexusmods.com/aliensvspredator2/mods/805 This patch will restore your hacking tool and torch. 2. You can unlock the torch via an edit to your autoexec.cfg file. I have a tutorial on how to do that here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09H5lhOKKWI https://www.bitchute.com/video/UgAn0ujZhCZP/ https://bittube.tv/post/bd79b16d-0efe-4547-a523-37174c03b304 https://odysee.com/@KingKenny:9/Primal-Hunt-Tutorial---How-to-use-the-torch-in-AvP2-Primal-Hunt:e However, you will still need to cheat to get past sections that require the hacking tool. 3. Bypass most torch and hacking tool sections by using the cheat <mpsixthsense> to free fly through the map. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the AVP2CAMPAIGNS.rez file from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2: Primal Hunt directory. The default location will be in "C:\Program Files (x86)\Fox\Aliens versus Predator 2 - Primal Hunt\". If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New>Folder* Name this folder custom. B) Start PrimalHunt.exe. Click "Options" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run this mod, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/AVP2CAMPAIGNS.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed AvP2 Campaigns for Primal Hunt Mod correctly if you see the original AvP2 missions on the Primal Hunt single player menus. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ https://odysee.com/@KingKenny:9/AvP2-Tutorial---How-To-Install-Rez-Files-(Maps,-Mods,-Skins,-etc):b https://bittube.tv/post/7b4c93dc-452a-4c10-8732-eea2a799ded9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this mod as is, thank you. B) Thanks to all the people who give me feedback and download my files. : ) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Copyright/Permissions: AvP2 Campaigns for Primal Hunt Mod is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify any of the AVP2CAMPAIGNS.rez file in any form, without my consent. This mod is provided as a free download and may not be sold. You may not put these files in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this mod and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This text file MUST accompany the mod's distribution in its entirety. You never know, I might make them. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ One last note: HAIL TO THE KING BABY!

