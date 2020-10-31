======================================================================== Batman Model for Aliens Versus Predator 2 ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: b1kingkenny@hotmail.com or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2) General Info: Zip contents: BATMAN.rez README.rtf coty_batman_avp2.txt Drake.txt Version: 1.0 New textures: Yes New sounds: No New music: No New maps: No New models: Yes New code/butes: No Known bugs: 1) The new Batman model has one piece for a body. This means that the head and limbs will not break off when decapitated. The body, head and limbs will still gib, but you will still see the entire Batman body as one piece when Batman is killed. It's still functional, so don't worry. 2) Batman's head will not show up in the exosuit. 3) When Harrison takes the mercernary clothes in the marine campaign (at the end of the mission Betrayal), Harrison/Batman will look horrible. The model will still load as Batman, but it will have the merc1 textures splattered all over in a mess. This can't be fixed unless I were to make the merc Batman as well, or move Batman off of Harrison to someone like Jones. However, I feel Harrison should be Batman because he is the main character. Thus, I decided to keep this as is. If you see "mangled" Batman in single player, quickly put him out of his misery. 4) Occasionally Batman will act weird/play the wrong animations in cutscenes. 5) You may see a bit of the Batman texture bleeding into other parts of the body. This might look like a sloppy texture job by me, but it's not. It's how the texture was mapped to the model before I even made the texture. I'ts barely noticable though, so it's not that bad. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3) Construction Info: Tools used: Paint Shop Pro, ModelEdit and DEdit. Base: : Brian "EvilBastard" Collins' "Drake" model that was ported to AvP2 by Coty. Resources: A Batman cooking apron that I used as a texture. Seriously. :) Construction time: On and off over a year. I shelved this due to many model glitches and then came back to finish it up. It probably took about a week to fully finish. Date Built: 10/30/2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Description: It's Batman! This model will swap out Harrison with Batman in both single player and multiplayer. I designed the Batman skin/texture to be a blend of Batman The Animated Series and 80's Batman. It has a cartoon look and I think it came off great. Enjoy! “I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman.” – Batman ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the BATMAN.rez file from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2 directory. If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New>Folder* B) Start AVP2.exe. Click "Options" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run the Batman Model, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/BATMAN.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed Batman correctly if you see Batman in place of Harrison during gameplay. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this model as is, thank you. B) Coty for porting this model to AvP2. It was buggy, but mostly working. This is how the model originally looked after I slapped a texture on it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrTCFCAJiy8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/H7nWK2G1YrIo/ Fortunately I was able to fix the animations and finally give this model a texture. Coty's site is no longer working, but it is archived here: http://web.archive.org/web/20190221084721/http://coty.ms11.net/ C) Ayleia for helping me figure out how to fix some of the bugs of this model. D) Thanks to all the people who give me feedback and download my files. : ) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Copyright/Permissions: "Batman Model" is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify any of the BATMAN.rez file in any form, without my consent. This model is provided as a free download and may not be sold. You may not put these files in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this model and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This text file MUST accompany the model's distribution in its entirety. THIS MODEL IS NOT MADE BY OR SUPPORTED BY Monolith Productions, or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8) Feedback:

Feel welcome to suggest mod ideas to me. You never know, I might make them.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One last note: HAIL TO THE KING BABY!

