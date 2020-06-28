======================================================================== Blood n' Guts Mod for Aliens Versus Predator 2 ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: b1kingkenny@hotmail.com or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2) General Info: Zip contents: BLOODNGUTS.rez BLOODNGUTS_SW.rez BLOODNGUTS_NOFX.rez BLOODNGUTS_SW_NOFX.rez README.rtf Version: 1.0 New textures: Yes New sounds: Yes (one sound) New music: No New maps: No New models: Yes New code/butes: Yes Known bugs: Blood splats will rarely be cut off on map textures depending on how the map textures were originally placed on the map. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3) Construction Info: Tools used: DEdit, ModelEdit, Paint Shop Pro, Photoshop, Waifu2x, WavePad Sound Editor and Canon Master's ABCD model conversion tool. Base: None. Resources: None. Construction time: Over four days. Date Built: 06/28/20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Mod Description: Backstory: After playing Brutal Doom for several weeks and then returning to AvP2, I thought "AvP2 doesn't have enough gore in it." Thus, I decided to review what blood mods were available for AvP2 and realized there was only one called "Juicy Gore Mod". While that mod is cool, I thought it had a few problems and I wanted to do a gore mod with a different approach altogether that would satisfy my lust for blood in AvP2. While making breakfast one day (I'm serious and I don't know why I thought this while making breakfast) it suddenly hit me. "I could increase the size of the blood and gibs (guts)". I then started the mod right away and expanded upon the original idea. What this mod does in a nutshell: Blood n' Guts Mod is a gore mod for AvP2. It increases the size of all the blood splats, blood droplets, gibs/guts/chunks of meat and bone. Essentially all the gore is ramped up. However, the gore level isn't too unrealistic and it's not not too tame either. The gore level is at a nice sweet spot where you will feel like there is more carnage and mayhem, without completely obstructing your screen with blood. Different versions of the mod: Blood n' Guts Mod comes in four versions depending on what other mods you're running and what master server you're connecting to for online play. Two of the versions are the full mod, while the other two are reduced versions that exclude the FX.txt attributes file. For those not familiar with modding, the FX.txt file controls many of the special effects (FX) you see in the game such as drips, sprays, smoke, fire, particles, etc. Please choose the appropriate rez file accordingly. 1. BLOODNGUTS.rez - This is the full mod. This will work with AvP2 singleplayer (v1.0.9.6) and AvP2 multiplayer using Master Server Patch v2.4 (MSP 2.4) or higher as long as future versions of MSP don't restrict the FX.txt attributes file from being edited to join a server. This should also work with any mod that doesn't have a FX.txt attributes file in it. This version of the mod can work in lan games only if the host and all joining players have the same mod running. 2. BLOODNGUTS_NOFX.rez - This is the reduced version of the mod that excludes the FX.txt attributes file. You will still see the big gibs and blood splats, but no fancy special effects on blood sprays or droplets. Use this version if you're trying to connect to a different master server (like an official server), trying to join a lan game not running the full Blood n' Guts mod or if you're running another mod that already has an FX.txt attributes file in it. Of course if you just don't like the special effects in the full mod, you can run this version to play singleplayer or multiplayer on any master server. 3. BLOODNGUTS_SW.rez - This is the exact same mod as # 1, the full Blood n' Guts Mod, but it's designed to be fully compatible with my "Star Wars Mod v2.0 - Special Edition". In that mod, I made the Synthetics human and gave them red blood. So in this version of Blood n' Guts Mod, the Synthetics will remain human and have red blood. 4. BLOODNGUTS_SW_NOFX.rez - This version is a mix of # 2 and # 3. If you want everything listed in # 2, but want it to be compatible with "Star Wars Mod v2.0 - Special Edition" as listed in # 3, use this one. These rez files will be abbreviated as #s 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the changelog below. Changelog A) Menus: 1) New splash screen (differs in rez files # 3 and # 4 for Star Wars Mod v2.0 compatibility). 2) New splash sound (removed in rez files # 3 and # 4 for Star Wars Mod v2.0 compatibility). B) Textures: 1) Alien debris/gib and blood textures upscaled 2X - 8X depending on the texture. 2) Human debris/gib and blood textures upscaled 2X - 8X depending on the texture. 3) Predator debris/gib and blood textures upscaled 2X - 8X depending on the texture. 4) Synthetic debris/gib and blood textures upscaled 2X - 8X depending on the texture. C) Models: 1) Alien debris/gib models upscaled 2X. 2) Human debris/gib models upscaled 2X. 3) Predator debris/gib models upscaled 2X. 4) Synthetic debris/gib models upscaled 2X. 5) Egg debris/gib models upscaled 2X. 6) Exosuit debris/gib models upscaled 2X. B) Attributes/Code: This only applies to rez files 1 and 3. 1) Alien stump blood spew ramped up 64X and will fade out after character death. 2) Human neck blood spew ramped up 64X and will fade out after character death. 3) Predator neck blood spew ramped up 64X and will fade out after character death. 4) Synthetic neck blood spew ramped up 64X and will fade out after character death. 5) Alien blood droplets ramped up 4X and 8X. 6) Human blood droplets ramped up 4X and 8X. 7) Predator blood droplets ramped up 4X and 8X. 8) Synthetic blood droplets ramped up 4X and 8X. 9) Skinned corpse bodies ("hanging human") have blood droplets 1.5X larger and 2X the amount of droplets. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy BLOODNGUTS.rez, BLOODNGUTS_SW.rez, BLOODNGUTS_NOFX.rez and BLOODNGUTS_SW_NOFX.rez from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2 directory. If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New Folder* Name that folder custom. B) Start AVP2.exe. Click "OPTIONS" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) Depending on which version of the mod you are running you will have a different command line. Rez 1: To just run the Blood n' Guts Mod, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/BLOODNGUTS.rez Rez 2: To run Blood n' Guts Mod without the fancy special effects for the blood, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/BLOODNGUTS_NOFX.rez Rez 3: To run Blood n' Guts Mod with Star Wars Mod v2.0, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/SW_MOD2.rez -rez custom/BLOODNGUTS_SW.rez If you're also using Star Wars Mod v2.0 - MSP 2.4 Patch, use the following command line: -rez custom/SW_MOD2.rez -rez custom/SW_MOD2_MSP.rez -rez custom/BLOODNGUTS_SW.rez Rez 4: To run Blood n' Guts Mod without the fancy special effects for the blood and with Star Wars Mod v2.0, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/SW_MOD2.rez -rez custom/BLOODNGUTS_SW_NOFX.rez If you're also using Star Wars Mod v2.0 - MSP 2.4 Patch, use the following command line: -rez custom/SW_MOD2.rez -rez custom/SW_MOD2_MSP.rez -rez custom/BLOODNGUTS_SW_NOFX.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed this mod correctly if you see a new start up splash screen. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this mod as is, thank you. B) Canon Master for his ABCD model conversion tool and reminding me of waifu2x. C) x-M-x for testing this mod online and also processing some texture conversions. An actual quote by x-M-x in reviewing this mod's progress: x-M-x: "I WANT MOAR MOARRRRRR OCEANS OF BLOOD" D) Rasirez for helping me figure out good values for some of the FX code/butes via trial and error. Monolith originally had dismembered/cut limbs spewing out small blood that would either stay the same in size or increase in size over time. Then the blood would cut right off. It never looked that good. Rasirez figured out how to make the blood gradually decrease in size after the initial geyser of blood, to give the illusion of the blood running dry. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Copyright/Permissions: This mod is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify the BLOODNGUTS.rez, BLOODNGUTS_SW.rez, BLOODNGUTS_NOFX.rez or BLOODNGUTS_SW_NOFX.rez files in any form, without my consent. You may not put this mod in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this mod and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. Please follow me at the following sites. You never know, I might make them. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ One last note: HAIL TO THE KING BABY!

