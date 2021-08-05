1,241 ONLINE

FAPSE 2021

FREE SINGLE PLAYER LEVEL FOR ALIEN VS PREDATOR 2 PC GAMEFROSTY A_L_I_E_N_S PREDATORS SE (FAPSE_2021) MARINE MISSION single player) {EXTENDED...

Download

  • 16 Downloads
  • Uploaded 6 days ago
  • Aliens vs. Predator 2
  • 91.32MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

FREE SINGLE PLAYER LEVEL FOR ALIEN VS PREDATOR 2 PC GAME


FROSTY A_L_I_E_N_S PREDATORS SE (FAPSE_2021) MARINE MISSION single player) {EXTENDED VERSION WITH UPDATED OBJECTIVES}2021

PLEASE:NOTE!


FAPSE_2021.rez 

DO NOT REMOVE THE CONTENTS FROM THE REZ FILE

THE CRES.DLL MUST BE IN REZ TO WORK PROPERLY. 


Included Files 

Pictures are Included in Sets 1 to 3

Fapse_2021.rez game file

Install read me and Install pictures

Video play Through Link will be added later. on here

Download '189069-160220-FAPSE 2021.zip' (91.32MB)

About This Version (2021)

Version: 2021

Released: 5th August 2021 1:42am

Screenshots
Readme 
CHANGES from all Versions Frosty Aliens Predators, SE ,Drone 2017, Versions to FAPSE_2020 and now FAPSE_2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAPSE_2021 updates:

-Main part of ship at start can be fully accessed until LOCKDOWN starts.
 (so look for pickups on Tables, Crates, and Floor at the start of game)
-longer playthrough
-more Dialogue at start and Through game Added AI Hall
-Add Self Destruct System on a Timer you must hurry To disable!
-Add Text Messages Through out game to Assist the player!
-Changed Sleeping Quarters and Lab Area for Routing the player on a new path Ending.
-Added More AI Aliens, Humans, Predators Extra Nodes
-Removed Some Human and alien AI and relocate
-Added more camera work and relocate
-Added extra Dialogue for AI Johnson Mid Level
-Fixed and removed many triggers
-Fixed world geometry several bad brush's
-Some Performance issues texture changes(The Dat is packed)
-Fixed Predator battle arena add pillars and Dead Predator props
-Add 1 useable Turret
-Add more sounds and music
-Add Blue/orange mist volumes
-Add Duke with Dialogue x 2 areas 
-Changed Some of the goals the AI have Few Predators will now move and hide! N sneak!
-Follow the Rotating arrows some spin when its Important! 
-Other arrows are stationary to help guide you through the Level.

-weapon grenade Launcher pickup through first tunnel vent grate at lab first two guards you see holding weapons disable them.  weapon and ammo should able to  pick them up. There is another grenade Launcher in lab in Cabinet is case you miss the first one.

-POD 1 Changed Textures and layout with a Lift for The scientist data disc.
-POD 2 add swamp water Volume and some New sound effects and replaced Bot with Marine Hall. 
-changed Predators Cage with Arcade Sound Effects and sprites!
-Game now Exits at avp2 main Menu

HHO

Comments on this File
6 days ago by HHO

HI 

Here is a video Play Through on you tube link is here! for FAPSE 2021

https://youtu.be/nLVJNMhdJgk


Hope you all like the update 

HHO

5 days ago by Mikey

Hi AVfhoUxyoFJpeZ9zaRsPidQ38T5nb89K7OR70fu2.jpg@HHO  ⁠ - I've added the YouTube link to your file :)

