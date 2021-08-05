CHANGES from all Versions Frosty Aliens Predators, SE ,Drone 2017, Versions to FAPSE_2020 and now FAPSE_2021. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAPSE_2021 updates: -Main part of ship at start can be fully accessed until LOCKDOWN starts. (so look for pickups on Tables, Crates, and Floor at the start of game) -longer playthrough -more Dialogue at start and Through game Added AI Hall -Add Self Destruct System on a Timer you must hurry To disable! -Add Text Messages Through out game to Assist the player! -Changed Sleeping Quarters and Lab Area for Routing the player on a new path Ending. -Added More AI Aliens, Humans, Predators Extra Nodes -Removed Some Human and alien AI and relocate -Added more camera work and relocate -Added extra Dialogue for AI Johnson Mid Level -Fixed and removed many triggers -Fixed world geometry several bad brush's -Some Performance issues texture changes(The Dat is packed) -Fixed Predator battle arena add pillars and Dead Predator props -Add 1 useable Turret -Add more sounds and music -Add Blue/orange mist volumes -Add Duke with Dialogue x 2 areas -Changed Some of the goals the AI have Few Predators will now move and hide! N sneak! -Follow the Rotating arrows some spin when its Important! -Other arrows are stationary to help guide you through the Level. -weapon grenade Launcher pickup through first tunnel vent grate at lab first two guards you see holding weapons disable them. weapon and ammo should able to pick them up. There is another grenade Launcher in lab in Cabinet is case you miss the first one. -POD 1 Changed Textures and layout with a Lift for The scientist data disc. -POD 2 add swamp water Volume and some New sound effects and replaced Bot with Marine Hall. -changed Predators Cage with Arcade Sound Effects and sprites! -Game now Exits at avp2 main Menu HHO

