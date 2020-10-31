======================================================================== Halloween Madness Mod for Aliens Versus Predator 2 ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: b1kingkenny@hotmail.com or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com
Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny
Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275
ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny
Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/
BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny
Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2) General Info:

Zip contents: HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_DARK.rez HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_LIGHT.rez README.rtf
Version: 1.0
New textures: Yes
New sounds: Yes
New music: No
New maps: No
New models: Yes
New code/butes: No
Known bugs: None.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3) Construction Info:

Tools used: Paint Shop Pro, Milkshape 3D, Canonmaster's ABCD tool, ModelEdit and DEdit. Base: Roblox pumpkin model, Arthur's Quest spider model and sounds, Might and Magic IX models, textures and sound effects. Resources: Some sounds www.sounds-resource.com (Doom). Construction time: Over a few days. I made this fast in time for Halloween. Date Built: 10/30/2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Description: This is a small mod that gives AvP2 a more Halloween theme. I originally just wanted to give human npcs pumpkin heads, but then I decided to add a lot more small things. The mod comes in two versions; a "dark" version and a "light" version. The dark version has pumpkin heads with black eyes and mouths. The light version has pumpkin heads with glowing eyes and mouths. Everything else in the two versions is exactly the same. Expect jack-o-lanterns, skulls, spiders, ghosts, etc. Happy Halloween! Changelog A) Sounds: 1) New splash sound. 2) Facehugger sounds changed to spider sounds. 3) New cheat, error and invulnerable on sounds. 4) New emp/pred pistol impact sound. 5) New spider mine chase sound. 6) New prox/spider mine activate sound. 7) New pred pistol firing sounds. B) Textures: 1) New splash screen (differs in light and dark versions). 2) Most head attachments (helmets, etc) changed to a jack-o-lantern pumpkin texture (differs between dark and light versions). 3) Various human npcs changed to dead versions (like zombies). 4) Standard and light predators changed to dead versions (like zombies). 5) Facehugger and facehugged screen changed to spider textures. 6) Pred pistol projectile changed to an evil look skull. 7) Plasmacaster projectile (energy bolt) changed to an evil looking ghost. 8) Grenades changed to skulls. - Pulse is normal skull. - Timed is normal skull. - Emp is blue skull. - Prox is red skull. - Spider is a "screaming skull". C) Models: 1) Most head attachments (helmets, etc) changed to a jack-o-lantern pumpkin model. 2) Facehugger changed to spider model. 3) Plasmacaster projectile (energy bolt) changed to ghost model. 4) Grenades changed to human skulls. Spider mine changed to a "screaming skull" model. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_DARK.rez and HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_LIGHT.rez file from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2 directory. The default location will be in "C:\Program Files (x86)\Fox\Aliens vs. Predator 2\". If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New>Folder* Name this folder custom. B) Start AVP2.exe. Click "Options" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run Halloween Madness Mod, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_DARK.rez or -rez custom/HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_LIGHT.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed Halloween Madness Mod correctly if you see a new splash screen when you start up the game. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this mod as is, thank you. B) New World Computing for Might and Magic IX and 3LV Games for Arthur's Quest. C) Thanks to all the people who give me feedback and download my files. : ) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Copyright/Permissions: Halloween Madness Mod is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify any of the HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_DARK.rez or the HALLOWEEN_MADNESS_LIGHT.rez files in any form, without my consent. This mod is provided as a free download and may not be sold. You may not put these files in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this mod and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This text file MUST accompany the mod's distribution in its entirety. 