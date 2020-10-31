======================================================================== Happy Hunting Map Pack for Aliens Versus Predator 2 ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: b1kingkenny@hotmail.com or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) NOTE: I, KingKenny, only created the splash screen and added the splash sound of "Happy Hunting" to this map pack. I did NOT make any of the maps in this map pack. I only put the map pack together and I'm a republisher of these maps. There are dozens of authors who made one or more maps that are in this map pack. Please see the map and corresponding author in the Happy Hunting Map Pack Guide.ods. You can also view the original readme file for each map in the "Info" folder. Please note that most of these readme files were originally named "readme". To distinguish them from each other I renamed most readme files to the name of the map. I did not edit any of the actual text of the readme files. Some maps didn't come with a readme file. I created a readme file for the map if there was a description of the map somewhere online. Unfortunately, some maps lack a readme file due to no map description online or no known map author. For some of the readme files I created, I used map descriptions made by Doom Guy off his YouTube videos on his channel here https://www.youtube.com/user/Stung5. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2) General Info: Zip contents: "Maps" folder "Info" folder README.rtf CHEATS.rtf Happy Hunting Map Pack Guide.ods Happy Hunting Map Pack Guide.xlsx Version: 1.0 New textures: Yes New sounds: Yes New music: Yes New maps: Yes New models: Yes New code/butes: No Known bugs: Bugs vary depending on the map. See the Happy Hunting Map Pack Guide for more details. It is available in both ods (Libre Office Calc) and xlsx (Microsoft Excel) file formats. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3) Construction Info: Tools used: Paint Shop Pro and WavePad for the splash screen. Base: 114 maps made by various other authors. Resources: None. Construction time: Years of collecting AvP2 maps and about three weeks to test what could fit into the map pack. Date Built: 10/30/2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Description: What is the Happy Hunting Map Pack? "Happy Hunting Map Pack" (HHMP) is a single player custom map pack for AvP2. It includes almost every single player custom map ever made for AvP2. The only maps that are ommited from the map pack are maps that are either completely broken, maps that are designed to be run with a mod or full custom map campaigns. HHMP is unique in that it includes unreleased maps, test maps, published maps and even multiplayer maps that work as single player maps. Backstory: I love playing custom single player maps in AvP2. When I first discovered that AvP2 had fan made maps made for the game I immediately started downloading every single player map I could find. I had a dial-up connection at the time and would spend three to four hours downloading a single map. Originally most mappers released their map as a single dat file. Over time, many mappers released their maps as a rez file with extra custom content included. As I began to replay all these old maps in the past few years, I began to merge all the maps in a single folder to be able to load them on the custom level screen all at once. In 2020, DoomGuy released Ultimate Map Pack 3. It's the best map pack out there for multiplayer maps, but it had one glaring omission and that was the lack of single player maps. I saw that there was a need for a single player map pack and I already had one mostly built for myself. Thus, I decided to go through all the maps I had collected over the years to look at what could fit inside a single player map pack. Nowadays, many of these old maps are no longer available online for download. I checked with all my contacts, mapper friends and the general AvP2 community to see if anyone had any other hidden gems that could be added. For maps to be added to this map pack, they had to meet certain requirements. Single Player Map Requirements for Happy Hunting Map Pack: 1. The map has to be a standalone map. Map campaigns don't work because when a player finishes a level, the next map needs to automatically load with all the player's weapons, ammo count, health and armor values from the previous map. Map campaigns heavily rely on custom attribute files to autoload the next map. These attribute files will mod the base game. 2. The map can't be part of a mod. Some maps are designed around a mod with gameplay changes, custom skins, weapons, etc. While I could have kept the map and removed the mod from it, the map isn't the same without the mod. This would ruin the author's intentons for the player's experience in my opinion. The exception to this rule is if it the map came with custom menu screens or only a few custom sounds or skins. In these cases I spoke with the map authors and they told me it was ok to remove these custom files that overwrote the base game so their maps would be included in the map pack. 3. The map needs something for the player to do. For example, the map could have a bunch of npcs for the player to fight or the map could be some type of test map. Test maps can have the player test interacting with the environment or test how npcs look. Other examples include exploration maps where the player can view something interesting and obstacle course maps. 4. The map can't be completely broken. There are some single player maps where the player spawns in complete darkness or there are textures missing everywhere. I made exceptions to this rule only if the map could be fixed with a cheat code. For example, in some cases the map author forgot to give the player weapons and ammo to fight npcs. A simple cheat code could fix this and make this map playable. 5. Running multiplayer maps in single player require a certain standard. Yes, that's right. I've included several multiplayer maps in this map pack to be played as single player maps. However, I didn't just add all multiplayer maps. They needed to have what was highlighed in number three above. The map needs something for the player to do. For example, some multiplayer maps have npcs for the player to fight. But do the npcs just stand there? Do the npcs respond to the player? Are there enough npcs for the player to fight? Also some multiplayer maps have obstacle courses or something really unique to explore. These were all considered. Only the multiplayer maps that a player would want to play in single player were included. Why is it called "Happy Hunting" Map Pack? I wanted this map pack to have a unique name that wouldn't be confused with Ultimate Map Pack 3 (UMP3). The standard name of single player map pack (SSMP) doesn't have a nice ring to it and it doesn't scream AvP2. I loved the voice over guy's lines from the original Aliens vs Predator 2 game trailer. The phrase "Happy Hunting" stuck out from the trailer and Happy Hunting Map Pack became the title. HHMP has a better abbreviation too. How to play the maps? All the maps included in this map pack will appear on the "custom level" screen within the single player main menu. Please note that the custom level screen does not have a scroll bar or arrows to scroll through the long list of maps. To scroll through the map list, use the up and down arrow keys on your keyboard. You can also use the "page up" and "page down" keys to jump through large sections of the map list. Click on a map to play the map. Are there map walkthroughs? Yes. I have played and beaten every map in this map pack. If you wish to see how it can be done, please visit any of these three video channels I have: BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Each of these three video sites has a different layout and playlist design. They're all back ups of each other in case a video were to go offline or not be accessible in your country for whatever reason. Just search for the name of the map you wish to see the walkthrough of and it will come up. Also subscribe if you want to see more in the future. :) Changelog A) Menus: 1) New splash screen. 2) New splash sound. B) Maps: Map Name Author [TDS] Invasion Claws n Jaws A Loner’s Fate Windebieste Alien vs Predator Community Gallery Windebieste Alien’s Endgame Osiris Alley Alien Sasa Alley Predator Sasa AvP2 Simple Parkour Amir Backstreets Windebieste Bar Unknown Base-13F Hunter-T Bioweapon Admiral Sleffton Bots HHO Breakdown Modmaker Cabin Fever Windebieste Celtic - Rites of Passages Le Celticant Circle of Death Tutonic Monkey Circle of Death: Char Grilled Edition Windebieste Coffee Break Emerald Yautja Combat Pit Windebieste Crash Land Modmaker Demo Coop Stranded OOEdds DM BW Ascension [B.W.] J1015814 DM BW Catheradral [BW] Hudson DM BW Nets Mayhem [B.W.] NeTRiDeR DM BW Mayhem 2 [B.W.] NeTRiDeR DM BW Mayhem 3 [B.W.] NeTRiDeR DM BW Mechwarriors [B.W.] NeTRiDeR DM Can You Make It? v1.1 RavagerDX DM Can You Make It? v2.0 RavagerDX DM Nazi Zombies Rasirez DM Outpost 29 HHO Doom E1M1 leatherface5883 Doors Pred AI Cam HHO Dropship Down Windebieste ED Quick DM OOEdds Electroturd Windebieste Emerald’s Hunting Vessel Emerald Yautja Encapsulation Randall Boggs Rocks Example Lip Sync 5 HHO Exosuit Arena Marine Modmaker FAPSE_2020 HHO FAPSE_2020_Sky HHO Fear Psykore Fear 2 Psykore Forestbunker Hunter-T Forge of honor Windebieste Friendly Welcome Red Riot Frosty’s Nightmare Cyburk Gas Facility Martin "Alf-Life" Badowsky Gladiator Windebieste Gold Temple Le Celticant Hades Facility I (Predator Hades) Lord_Hades Hades Facility II (Marine Hades) Lord_Hades Hadley’s Hope (HH) Hevoc Hive1_1 dechande Ivan 1 OOEdds Ivan Mission 1 OOEdds Ivan Mission 2 OOEdds Ivan 3 OOEdds Leadworks AI Unknown Lighted Room HHO Limpboy Hamm3R Lip Sync Door Unweld HHO Marine’s Endgame Osiris Maze 1 HHO Maze 1 Keep HHO Maze Survivor HHO Maze 2 HHO Morlock Windebieste Morpheus Base Necron Nekrosanktum Windebieste Nuclear 1.5 Cyburk OOEDDS Villa OOEdds OPP1 - Of Gods & Monsters Windebieste Outpost29SE_SP_Marine HHO Outpost29SE_SP_Predator HHO Outpost Defense Survival Rasirez PA_POTBEBOP Unknown Place of Death Corporal Hicks Precipice Windebieste Predator Adventure Amir Predator’s Endgame Osiris Primaeval Windebieste Prop Stuff New HHO Prop Stuff New Back HHO Refuge Pythondude11 Return to Stranded 2 Coty Revenge of the Malevolent Monkey Windebieste Royal Flesh Cyburk Ruinous Windebieste Saving Private Redclaw Redclaw Scrotumhenge Windebieste Shafts Windebieste SK_Core JP54 Skin Tester HHO Skin Tester Aliens Predators HHO Skin Tester Humans HHO Snakebite Cyburk Snoball Pred 1 Sno Ball Snoball Pred 2 Sno Ball Steam Water Drip Ice HHO Stranded Redux – Marine version Windebieste Stranded Redux – Predator version Windebieste Subway Redux Windebieste Tarbaby Windebieste TDS Training Claws n Jaws Temple of the Worm Windebieste The Narrow Way Windebieste Trooper Style Windebieste Valley of Death Skirmish – Marine version DoomGuy Valley of Death Skirmish – Predator version DoomGuy Xenocommand Red Riot Xenocortex Psykore & Windebieste Zelfmoordmissie RavagerDX KingKenny's additions/changes to make the map pack work: ⦁ Some readme text files were renamed to the map name because too many of them were named "readme" in readme.txt. ⦁ Snoball Pred 2's description on Sno Ball's old website was copied to make a readme for it as the original map had no readme file. ⦁ The readme for Place of Death was made using available info found on the internet for it. ⦁ RAS_Outpost_Defence_Survival originally had a cres.dll file in the map's rez file. It was only used to state the following: "Mode: SP Sentries: On Spawners: On AI: On" This was stated in the first five seconds of the map. It was removed to include the map in the map pack with the consent of Rasirez. Since the cres.dll was removed, the text will say something about kicking in multiplayer. Ignore this message. The rest of the map will function as originally intended. Rasirez also contributed a new readme file for his map in 2020 as the original release of the map didn't include a readme. ⦁ The Hadley's Hope map was originally released by Hevoc as a multiplayer map called "=ARC= Hadley's Hope". The single player version of the map was released as "HH", short for Hadley's Hope, but it had no readme file. I'm not sure if Hevoc rereleased it with npc aliens or if someone else did, but the base map is by Hevoc. Thus, I included Hevoc's original readme file for the multiplayer verison of the map. ⦁ I wrote the readme for [TDS] Invasion and published this never before released map. Please note that the map was unfinished. ⦁ The predator map Forestbunker had custom Interface/Statusbar/Predator/ lock on triangles that overwrote original files. I removed these to not overwrite the base game. ⦁ One of Le Celticant's maps had a custom spear skin that I removed not to overwrite the base game. ⦁ The Narrow Way originally had custom attributes that removed the motion tracker. In order for this map to work with this map pack, the attributes had to be removed Therefore, the motion tracker is restored to the player. If you wish to play this map as originally intended, disable your motion tracker by hitting the + and - keys. ⦁ Rod Sterling map originally had a custom sound for invulnerable on. This sound was removed to not affect other maps. ⦁ The map called BAR had a custom cres.dll for mission objectives. I removed this for it to be compatable with the map pack. The mission objectives for the map are: "You've been invited to the 'All night Rave' down at the 'Bar'. My Naming skills suck. Have a good time. - Avoid detection." ⦁ HHO's Skin_Tester, Skin_Tester_Aliens_Preds and Skin_Tester_Humans are multiplayer maps that I added to this pack for single player usage. Not everyone can run a server to view a map and those using master server patch would be forced to run a dedicated server to load a map. Making these maps accessable in single player should make it easier for players wanting to look at npc characters or custom skins they are using. You can also just destroy the npcs if desired. ⦁ OPP1 - Of Gods & Monsters had custom alien electrovision character skins removed. ⦁ I added several DM_BW maps for single player usage. These maps didn't load in single player because their names were "dm_bw.". I changed these to "dm_bw_" in order to get them to appear on the custom level screen. Some of these lacked readme files and I used Doom Guy's map descriptions on his YouTube videos to make them. ⦁ I added the multiplayer map called Aliens verus Predator Community Gallery. You can now view the art in peace without being attacked by enemy players. ⦁ I added the multiplayer maps DM Can You Make It? v1.1 and v2.0. ⦁ I added the multiplayer maps Ooedds Villa, PA_POTBEBOP, TDS Training and Zelfmoordmissie. Please note that PA_POTBEBOP may have originally used custom audio files replacing the original audio files of the base game. These were removed long ago in the map pack UMP1 and I was unable to find them. They would have to remain removed if they overwrote the base game anyways. See Happy Hunting Map Pack Guide.ods or Hunting Map Pack Guide.xlsx for additional notes. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the "Maps" folder from the .zip and place it in your Alien Versus Predator 2 directory. The default location will be in "C:\Program Files (x86)\Fox\Aliens vs. Predator 2\". If you already have a folder called maps in this directory you can rename your old maps folder to maps2 or something else. B) Start AVP2.exe. Click "Options" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run the Happy Hunting Map Pack, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez maps D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed this map pack correctly if you see a new start up splash screen saying "Happy Hunting Map Pack". F) This is optional. You can also install this map pack in your AvP2 Primal Hunt folder if you wish to play these maps in Primal Hunt. They should work there as well with the extra features Primal Hunt offers. Run the PrimalHunt.exe and click "Options". Repeat steps C - E for Primal Hunt. G) This is also optional. You can add new single player maps to the maps folder if you keep the folder path of the map files correct. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this map pack as is, thank you. B) All the mappers whose maps are included in this map pack. Please check their readme files for more information about their maps and contact info if needed. C) 00/DoubleZero, HHO, x-M-x and Doom Guy for packing and hosting the Ultimate Map Pack over the years. Follow x-M-x: https://avpunknown.com I played every multiplayer map in UMP3 that had npcs to see if any of those maps would work well in single player. I found that "DM_outpost29SE" was somewhat playable, but it needed a few fixes. I asked HHO if he could give it a small update to address the small issues and he was nice enough to give a big upgrade to this map and release it as both a marine and predator map. I'm sure many players will enjoy this update. Thank you HHO! Follow HHO on ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/hho Doom Guy also helped provide some ideas for some of the multiplayer maps that are in in this map pack. He also let me use his map descriptions off his YouTube videos for the missing map readme files. Follow Doom Guy here: Doom Guy's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Stung5 Doom Guy (Twitter): @Stung_5 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/doomguyavp Ultimate Map Pack official site: https://avpunknown.com/ump/ Mirrors: https://www.moddb.com/games/aliens-vs-predator-2/addons/ultimate-mappack-3 https://www.nexusmods.com/aliensvspredator2/mods/799 https://www.gamefront.com/games/aliens-vs-predator-2/file/ultimate-mappack-3-ump3 D) Thanks to all the people who give me feedback and download my files. : ) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Copyright/Permissions: The maps in Happy Hunting Map Pack are the sole property of their respective authors. The splash screen for Happy Hunting Map Pack is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not rename nor edit them without the consent of the individual authors. This map pack is provided as a free download and may not be sold. You may not combine this map pack with another mod or map pack without my consent. However, you may distribute this map pack and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This text file MUST accompany the map pack's distribution in its entirety. THIS MAP PACK IS NOT MADE BY OR SUPPORTED BY Monolith Productions, or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 8) Feedback: Please follow me at the following sites. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) Feel welcome to suggest mod ideas to me. You never know, I might make them.

