======================================================================== Star Wars Mod v2.0 - MSP 2.4 Patch - for Aliens Versus Predator 2 ======================================================================== -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: b1kingkenny@hotmail.com or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2) General Info: Zip contents: SW_MOD2_MSP.rez and README.rtf. Version: 1.0 New textures: 1 New sounds: No New music: No New maps: No New models: No This patch is designed for Aliens vs Predator 2 with Master Server Patch (MSP) 2.4 and Star Wars Mod 2.0 both installed and running together. Known bugs: MSP 2.4 will always override the version number on the main menu screen of the game. In Star Wars Mod 2.0, it will say "v2.0 - Special Edition". Anytime MSP 2.4 is used, it will override the version number, including this patch to say v2.4. This is more of a MSP issue than a bug. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3) Construction Info: Tools used: Paint Shop Pro and ResHacker. Base: Star Wars Mod v2.0. Resources: None. Construction time: About one day. Date Built: 12/07/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4) Patch Description: This patch is designed to fix problems caused by Master Server Patch (MSP) 2.4 when it is run alongside with Star Wars Mod 2.0. If the player has MSP 2.4 installed on AvP2 and attempts to run Star Wars Mod 2.0 without this patch, they will experience the following issues: ⦁ Crashes when navigating the multiplayer menus at the game mode selection. ⦁ Possible crash mid-game due to new MSP text. ⦁ Smartgun crosshair will appear pure white. Thus, I recommend all players who choose to play Star Wars Mod 2.0 with MSP 2.4 to use this patch. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the SW_MOD2_MSP.rez from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2 directory. If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New Folder* B) Start AVP2.exe. Click "OPTIONS" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run Star Wars Mod v2.0 with Star Wars Mod 2.0 - MSP patch, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/SW_MOD2.rez -rez custom/SW_MOD2_MSP.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed this patch correctly if you see a green smartgun crosshair while running MSP 2.4. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this patch as is, thank you. B) x-M-x for helping test this patch online with me. C) Special thanks to Ayleia for helping me figure out the smartgun crosshair workaround to be compatible with MSP 2.4. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7) Copyright/Permissions: This mod is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify the SW_MOD2_MSP.rez in any form, without my consent. You may not put this mod in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this mod and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This Text file MUST accompany the mod's distribution in its entirety. THESE LEVELS/MOD IS NOT MADE BY OR SUPPORTED BY Monolith Productions, or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8) Feedback: Please follow me at the following sites. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ Feel welcome to suggest mod ideas to me. You never know, I might make them. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9) Future Releases: As the Master Server Patch receives future updates I might update this patch if needed. Hopefully, that won't be needed as Ayleia has mentioned to me that the smartgun crosshair should be fixed in the next MSP release. Additionally, the MSP's string/text changes in the cres.dll might be moved out of the file. This will fix other mods from conflicting with MSP as well. Once this happens, this patch will no longer be needed and the player can run Star Wars Mod 2.0 as is with MSP. Remember! The Force will be with you, always. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One last note: HAIL TO THE KING BABY!

Read More