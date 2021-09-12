======================================================================= Star Wars Mod v2.0 - Special Edition for Aliens Versus Predator 2: Primal Hunt ======================================================================= ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: [email protected] or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MrKingKenny ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2) General Info: Zip contents: SW_MOD2PH.rez, README.rtf and "Map Readme" folder containing readme.txt. Version: 2.0 New textures: Yes New sounds: Yes New music: Yes New maps: Yes New models: Yes New everything: Yes This mod is designed for Aliens vs Predator 2 Primal Hunt version 1.0.2.2F. Known bugs: Nothing new. Bugs carried over from AvP2 version of the mod: Most of these will not appear in Primal Hunt unless running AvP2 campaign maps in Primal Hunt. 1) The Death Star looks upside down in the intro, but then looks correct in the outro. Think of it as the verloc being upside down instead. Not a glitch, just the way the cutscene was designed. 2) Some cultists (blue poc guards) will sometimes wear a stormtrooper helmet in singleplayer. This happens because I swapped the poc guard helmet to a stormtrooper helmet and the orange poc guards are stormtroopers. Both the cultists and stormtroopers use the same character model. I didn't want all the cultists to be stormtroopers and I didn't have enough audio lines to replace all the cultist dialogue with stormtrooper dialogue. However, I did have enough audio lines to replace the dialogue of the cultists wearing the stormtrooper helmets. 3) Jaden Korr (Johnson character) levitates about 2 feet off the ground. Jaden will look like she's walking on air, although the model works completely correct. It's just that the Tomika model used to replace Johnson is a lot shorter in height. She is a Jedi, so think of her using some force power to levitate. 4) The first two Predator campaign missions were retextured to look like Hoth. The alien trees remain due to me not being able to edit the map itself. While I could have made them snow covered to match the rest of the map, then they would appear like that on other maps like dm_compound. I chose to take priority with dm_compound and leave the trees looking green and full of life. Unfortunately, it is one or the other. Try to imagine that these trees are special alien trees that can survive cold weather. 5) Due to Star Wars Mod v2.0 retexturing nearly the whole game, it will also retexture some parts of the Star Wars custom maps that were included in v1.0 of the mod. The authors of these maps didn't know I would be rexturing all the maps when I was making v1.0 (neither did I) so they used a few default AvP2 textures. If you wish to see the maps as they were originally designed, please replay v1.0 of the mod. It can also be downloaded from my website. 6) Please note: Bug #6 only pertains to the AvP2 version of this mod with AvP2. Those using the master server patch 2.4 aka msp 2.4 (current version at the time of this mod's release) may encounter the game crashing while navigating menus or loading in-game text. I noticed this only when filtering to msp mod's new game modes. The msp mod has its own cres.dll with new string tables that are not in AvP2 1.0.9.6. To make Star Wars Mod v2.0 compatible with MSP 2.4, download my Star Wars Mod - MSP 2.4 Patch and run it after Star Wars Mod v2.0 in your AvP2 command line. This patch I made will fix all compatibility issues with MSP 2.4. However, if the msp mod gets new updates in future with edits to its cres.dll, there may be new crashing. The authors of MSP have informed me that they plan to fix their mod to no longer break compatibility with other mods in future MSP releases. Once this happens, my MSP patch will no longer be needed. (If you find any others, please tell me) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------3) Construction Info: Tools used: DEdit, ModelEdit, Paint Shop Pro, Photoshop, All Sound Recorder XP/All Sound Editor, dBpowerAMP, WavePad Sound Editor, ResHacker, Fraps and Bandicam. Base: Star Wars Mod v1.0 and v2.0 for AvP2. Resources: Textures and sounds from the games Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight 3 Jedi Academy, Star Wars Movies Ep. 1 through 6 and random images the Star Wars universe. Many sounds from https://www.sounds-resource.com were also used. The rest was made from scratch using promotional images from the films and references (memory and expanded universe). As you can see I tried to keep it as authentic as possible. I avoided anything to do with Disney Star Wars which I don't consider canon. Construction time: v2.0 for Aliens vs Predator 2 Primal Hunt. I built the Primal Hunt version of the mod off the AvP2 version of the mod. Therefore, I only had to focus on the Primal Hunt additions and tweak a few small things from the AvP2 version of the mod. I'd estimate the development time was on and off for a little over four months. It was pretty easy this time around. v2.0 for Aliens vs Predator 2. Short answer: On and off over the course of 13 years after version one of the mod was released. Detailed answer: Version one of the mod started in late October 2004 and was completely finished in April 2006. However, I barely worked on anything but the sounds from October to January, and only worked on weapon skins from January to March. I worked on it very little until Ep.3's release to get more ideas and resources. About 75% of the mod was made in-between mid-May 2005 and August 2005. Also a lot of time was used to make the maps and testing. While the mod was 100% complete in August 2005, the map and models were not fully completed until April 2006. Version two originally wasn't intended to be a v2.0 but an add-on for v1.0. I started experimenting with retexturing the multiplayer maps (dm_compound and dm_leadworks) into Star Wars maps during the end of v1.0's development in 2006. In 2007 I started to also convert dm_alesserfate and other maps. From here it is mostly a blur as I would periodically stop and resume progress on the mod. I eventually realized that this add-on would cover retexturing all the maps and be a v2.0 of the mod, not merely an add-on. During some years of the mod's development, I would spend just one month working on it. In other years I didn't work on it at all due to being busy or wanting to work on other projects. I was burned out from working on it many times as there were thousands of files that needed to be changed and the process was very grueling. In May 2018 the mod was about 60% done and I decided to complete it without taking another break. I winded up expanding what I originally set out to do with the mod (just like I did with v1.0) by trying to change everything that I could that would still coincide with the Star Wars universe and remain a client side mod. The mod was 99.9% complete in January of 2019. At this point I knew I wanted to add a stormtrooper, but I needed a break as I was extremely burnt out. After a few months, I figured out how to add a stormtrooper to the mod. Once I did so, I realized other things I could change to benefit the stormtrooper's addition, including a few new ideas as well. This extended development up to 12/07/19 when the mod was finally 100% and released. Date Built: 09/11/21. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Mod Description: Star Wars Mod v2.0 is a total conversion mod for Aliens vs Predator 2 Primal Hunt. It is easily the biggest mod for AvP2 (as of time of release) and Primal Hunt (as of time of release) in that in changes nearly 5,800 files and overhauls nearly the entire look and feel of the game. The mod began as a sound and music pack, but I kept building upon it until it became the massive total conversion that it is now. The primary theme for the mod is the original trilogy and expanded universe (pre-Disney). This mod is completely client side as there are no gameplay changes at all. This is an intentional design choice as it was made to work on any multiplayer server that isn't blocking skins, which should be 99% of them. The only exception to this rule are the multiplayer custom maps, as all players will need the maps in order to play them. These maps are already included in UMP3 for those who have it already. Furthermore, this mod will overhaul the game in both singleplayer and multiplayer. The most dramatic change that players will immediately notice is that everything looks and sounds different. While many players will use this mod in multiplayer, I recommend replaying the single player campaigns as well for a new experience. I can guarantee that players will find new surprises in their playthroughs. Enjoy! *Be sure to read the changes for the mod so you understand what's what.* Changelog v2.0 - for Primal Hunt A) Menus: 1) New start up images after the splash to replace to old logo images. a) Enable logos on your Primal Hunt launcher to see these when the game boots up. 2) Dunya model on the single player menu has been swapped to be Tavion. 3) Corporate single player menu has been swapped to match the Jedi menu. 4) Updated in-game credits. B) Huds and Interface: 1) Upgraded corporate/Sith hud. a) New motion tracker for the Sith. It is a full circle version of the Jedi motion tracker. b) The Sith hud has a new yellow color scheme to differentiate from the Jedi hud. C) Sounds: Dialogue 1) New character dialogue sounds and subtitles during cutscenes and gameplay. I tried to fit in dialogue that either matched the flow of the conversation or would provide some humor. a) All dialogue changed for the following characters: - Tavion - Anakin Skywalker (this will appear in AvP2 campaigns) - Darth Maul (both AvP2 and Primal Hunt campaigns) - Stormtroopers - Mercs b) Dialogue of some minor characters are changed here and there as well. - Corporate (Sith) campaign has the most changed by far. Environment 1) New ambient sounds. a) Artifact powered loop. b) Predator heartbeats. 2) Blaster fight event sound at the start of the last predalien map. Interface 1) New "HIT"/splash sounds. These might be unused, but I swapped them in case they appear in custom maps. Weapons and Powerups 1) New pistol/blaster reload sound for the second of the dual pistols/blasters. 2) New sentry gun sounds for picking them up and putting them down. 3) New turret sounds. D) Music: 1) Swapped all of Primal Hunt's music with Star Wars expanded universe music. 2) Replaced the main menu music with higher quality versions of the same music tracks because they are heard so often. E) Sprite Textures: 1) Ancient predator's energy flechette has been updated. a) Color has been changed to a pure green instead of the yellow/green of the original. b) The blast ring of the energy flechette has been upgraded to a green electrical orb. 2) The second of the dual pistols/blasters now has a matching muzzle flare to match the original blaster. 3) Turrets have a new muzzle flare. E) Maps: 1) Added the single player map "Primal Hunt Star Wars Standoff" by DooomGuy. F) Worldtextures: 1) Retextured all singleplayer Primal Hunt maps. a) Nearly all maps should appear 99% overhauled with the following exceptions: - Alien hives remain alien hives. - Predator ship/tech remains as is. b) I updated some of the easter eggs on the easter egg textures. 2) Updated several computer monitors to be up to date and better match the map. The following is a rough guide of what themes each Primal Hunt map was converted into. Note that hybrid maps are a mix of themes, some of which aren't used on other maps. Predalien Campaign Maps Primal Hunt Maps Star Wars Theme Birth Hive and Predator Ship/Tech Surprise Empire and Vjun Escape Empire and Vjun Bounty Hunter Campaign Maps Primal Hunt Maps Star Wars Theme Legend Hoth and Hive Stasis Hive and Predator Ship/Tech Honor and Death Empire and Vjun Sith Campaign Maps Primal Hunt Maps Star Wars Theme Zeta Site Empire and Hybrid Theme Artifact Hoth Severance Empire and Vjun G) Skins and Models: 1) Primal Hunt Dunya model swapped with Tavion. 2) Shower Dunya's face swapped with Tavion. 3) New cloak for the Predators. a) The rainbow cloak of Primal Hunt is swapped with a blue cloak to match the cloaking device commonly seen in Star Wars content. 4) Upgraded the guard pv (first person view) hands skin to match the stormtrooper hands. H) Vision Mode Skins: NONE. I) Misc Changes: 1) New text in all computer terminals, pdas, memos, mission objectives (tab screen) and cutscenes. a) All the text is changed to create a more Star Wars universe feel. b) As an easter egg, the text references many AvP2 players. c) These people have become "characters" in the AvP2 Star Wars universe. d) The references of these people include: - Posts made on the AvP2 Discord server. - References to players who comment on my AvP2 videos and/or use my mods. - Me poking fun at people. - Some inside jokes of mine. 2) Whatever else I forgot to mention. v2.0 - The original version for AvP2 A) Menus: 1) Upgraded splash. 2) Removed the egg and planet that was stuck on the menus in v1.0. 3) Game version changed to "v2.0 - Special Edition" 4) Luke Skywalker model on the singleplayer menu has had his face upgraded. 5) New menu sounds for selecting, backing out and cursor hovering. 6) Upgraded the predator loading screen. 7) Updated in-game credits. B) Huds and Interface: 1) Upgraded marine hud. a) Motion tracker changed to look more like the radar found in many Star Wars games. - Red blips = enemies. Green blips = objectives. b) Knife changed to lightsaber. c) Armor icons removed and changed to shields. d) Health "H" icons removed and changed to an ekg heart. e) New hacking tool, smartgun and activate/select crosshairs. 2) Totally revamped exosuit hud to match vehicle hud found in the Jedi Knight games. a) Armor icon changed to a shield as well. b) Energy icon changed to an energy bolt. 3) New interface screens. a) Weyland Yutani notes and dog tags changed to Imperial notes and dog tags. b) New map screen. c) Plaque screen changed to a photo. I'll let you see it for yourself. d) PDA screen changed to have a new color scheme. e) New computer screen. C) Sounds: Characters 1) Upgraded and added new death and pain sounds for humans (male and female characters). 2) Removed the cowering sounds from human males. a) These didn't make sense if the player was playing as alien, predator or corporate. - The cower sounds are now the default whimpering/crying. 3) Replaced nearly all the human male and female npc sounds from v1.0. a) Almost every movie sound clip is gone to make room for clean character voices. b) Female voices are a mix of female Jedi and Sith voices. c) Male voices are generic human voices that work better across all the various npc types. 4) New footstep sounds for humans on the following surfaces: a) Dirt. b) Grass. c) Light metal. d) Stone. e) Wood. 5) New jump land sound. 6) Removed all alien facehugger sounds from v1.0. The default sounds work way better. 7) Predator sound upgrades. a) Swapped the sound of the predator yell after using the medicomp to a wampa scream. b) Swapped one predator taunt after spearing a head to a cleaner tusken raider sound. Dialogue 1) New character dialogue sounds and subtitles during cutscenes and gameplay. I tried to fit in dialogue that either matched the flow of the conversation or would provide some humor. a) All dialogue changed for the following characters: - Luke Skywalker - Jaden Korr - Kyle Katarn - Stormtroopers - Cultists with stormtrooper helmets - Tavion - Mace Windu b) Dialogue of some minor characters are changed here and there as well. - Marine (Jedi) campaign has the most changed by far. Environment 1) Tons of new ambient sounds. a) Hums of the map themselves. b) Most creepy/eerie sounds changed to sci-fi theme. c) Hallway/ship sounds also changed to sci-fi theme. - Ships in the distance taking off. - Space battles. - Mechanical work. d) Creeking/banging. e) Weather. f) Computers. g) Conveyers. h) Electric fence. j) Generators. h) Jungle loop (as on dm_compound) changed to music to match Yavin IV theme. i) River and waterfall. 2) New door sounds. 3) New alarm sounds. 4) New lift and elevator sounds. 5) New keypad, doorpad and switch sounds. Interface 1) Changed the player respawn sound in multiplayer (invulnerable_on) from a Sith sound to a more neutral sound. 2) Changed the round end summary screen sound (summary_on) from the imperial march to a more neutral sound. This is a personal favorite of mine. 3) Removed Darth Vader breathing sound for predator vision modes because it annoyed me over time. 4) New chat sounds. a) Typing. b) Type back. c) Chat receive beep. 5) New sounds for in-game multiplayer menus (F1, F3 and tab menus). 6) Upgraded sounds for clipmode and observe (freefly camera mode). - v1.0 sounds could become annoying if frequently activated. v2.0 sounds fix that. 7) New evac game mode sounds including a new announcer. 8) New marine (Jedi) hud scrolling and ammo changing sounds. 9) New objective alert sound for singleplayer. 10) New sound for server message alerts (player changes name). 11) Fixed survivor cuthroat sound for survivor game mode. It was not playing correctly in v1.0. 12) Updated survivor tag sound with a force sound effect. Weapons and Powerups 1) New pistol reload sound. 2) Pulse rifle firing sounds swapped to blaster firing sounds. 3) New grenade launcher sounds. a) Firing sounds. b) Grenade bouncing sound changed to thermal detonator bouncing sound. c) Prox. and spider mine sounds now have thermal detonator arm and detonate sounds. 4) New flamethrower firing sound. 5) Smartgun firing sound changed to blaster (repeater) sounds. 6) New rocket launcher sounds. a) Upgraded firing sound. b) New seeker sound for the projectile missle. Rockets are now seekers. -The sound follows the seeker. 7) Upgraded the railgun firing sound. 8) Upgraded pickup/power up sounds. a) Nets. b) Rockets (seekers). c) Grenades - a personal favorite. d) Small weapon pickup. 9) Removed hacking tool select sound. AvP2 uses the same sound for deselecting the hacking tool and it got annoying. 10) Added a new hacking sound (not select but the actual sound when hacking). 11) The sound of ammo shells hitting the floor have been muted due to the guns being blasters. 12) Removed predator wristblade sound from v1.0. It didn't sound too good. 13) Upgraded predator's pistol firing sound. 14) Exosuits are now ATSTs. a) Walking, jumping and landing sounds changed to ATST sounds. b) Laser fire sound changed to ATST blaster fire sound. 15) Upgraded locked ammobox sound. 16) Sentry gun (turret) firing sound changed to sound like a rapid firing blaster. 17) New flyby sound. D) Sprite Textures: 1) Evac overlay arrow changed to green to match new hud and radar. 2) Restored alien wall walk overlay arrow. v1.0 made it invisible accidentally. 3) Bullet holes changed to blaster marks on all surfaces except for glass. a) Glass surfaces have the default cracked look. 4) Muzzle flares of pulse rifle and smartgun changed to red to better match their blasters. 5) Restored original predator disc trail as AvP2 forces it red in a client side mod. b) v1.0 had this broken. 6) Upgraded railgun/sniper rifle scope to have a center dot. This should help in aiming. E) Maps: 1) Added SW_DEATHSTAR_V2 by HHO F) Worldtextures: 1) Retextured all singleplayer and multiplayer AvP2 maps. a) Nearly all maps should appear 99% overhauled with the following exceptions: - Alien hives remain alien hives. - Infested areas (areas with alien goo) remain the same. - A few default signs remain because I had nothing else to replace them with. - I replaced most of them though. - A few keypad/control panels or other miscellaneous default textures remain. - Some textures are cropped and mixed around on multiple maps. - Changing some of these would mess things up. - A few default textures remain because it makes no sense to change them. b) Upgraded the skyboxes. - Some v1.0 skyboxes are gone. c) There are easter eggs on some textures. 2) Primal hunt multiplayer maps will also be overhauled about 99% except for dm_predator. 3) Any custom map using default AvP2 textures will also be overhauled. This is a small entry here in this changelog, but this makes up the majority of the changes in this mod. Keep in mind that this changes 2,200+ textures in the game alone. The following is a rough guide of what themes each AvP2 and Primal Hunt map was converted into. Note that hybrid maps are a mix of themes, some of which aren't used on other maps. Multiplayer Maps AvP2 Maps Star Wars Theme dm_aizin Hybrid Theme dm_alesserfate Imperial Junction dm_alley Imperial Alley dm_auriga Cloud City dm_bunker Smuggler’s Den dm_colony Imperial Colony dm_compound Yavin IV dm_depot Imperial Depot dm_dropzone Imperial Dropzone dm_fury151 Cloud City 2 dm_hanger Rebel Alliance Hanger dm_leadworks Korriban dm_lucifersfate Imperial Junction 2 dm_outpost4 Yavin IV Outpost dm_predator N/A – Default dm_quarantine Byss Labs dm_reservoir Hybrid Theme dm_stronghold Imperial Stronghold dm_uvajed Cloud City 3 dm_verloc Rebel Alliance Frigate Alien Campaign Maps AvP2 Maps Star Wars Theme Birth Empire Surprise Empire Escape Bespin Vengeance Empire and Vjun Abduction N/A – Hive Pursuit Stone and Hybrid Theme Freedom Stone and Hybrid Theme Bounty Hunter Campaign Maps AvP2 Maps Star Wars Theme Hunt Hoth Trap Hoth Interloper Hoth and Empire Unexpected Allies Empire and Vjun Old Debts Hybrid theme New Target Hive and Stone Trophy N/A – Hive Jedi Campaign Maps AvP2 Maps Star Wars Theme Unwelcomed Guests Empire and Hybrid Theme Collateral Damage Stone Betrayal Empire and Vjun A Long Detour Hive and Stone Price of Admission Hybrid Theme Loose Ends Hybrid Theme Savior N/A – Hive G) Skins and Models: 1) Touched up some human character skins. a) Luke Skywalker's face rehauled. b) Obi-Wan Kenobi's face is now from A New Hope and is obviously older looking. c) Several others with more minor upgrades. 2) Fixed Johnson and Droppilot (Jaden Korr) character model's textures in singleplayer from not showing up properly on her arms and legs. 3) Jedi no longer wear helmets or masks to look more true to form. 4) Synthetic npc's white brain chunks/gibs changed to human chunks/gibs. 5) Ammo shells have been removed completely to preserve the notion that the guns are blasters. 6) Restored original shoulder cannon pick up to match the one on the predator character models. 7) Retextured predator energy sift to a Death Star gray to better contrast with the green charge up. 8) Upgraded shotgun blaster skin. 9) Revised hacking tool. It is now a hybrid of v1.0 and the default skin. v1.0 was too blue. 10) Exosuit retextured to an ATST (as best as possible) and exosuit pickups changed to match. 11) New rocket ammo pickup model. 12) Rocket projectiles retextured to be seekers. 13) Armor pickup model changed to a new energy cell model. a) Energy cells are used to charge up shields (armor is now shields). 14) Upgraded the motiontracker pickup texture (matches new radar). 15) New vehicle skins. 16) New prop skins. a) Books and magazines. b) Crates, barrels, construction equipment, tools. c) Dead bodies. d) PDA, plaque, badges, keycards, CD disc. e) Computers, pictures, memos, gear. f) A bunch of equipment related items. 17) Some alien plants and fungi has been made invisible to not appear on snow maps. 18) New debris chunks for broken items (broken props or broken structures in a map). 19) Marine knife texture changed to look like a blue lightsaber (as best as possible). 20) Removed cultist skin from orange POC guards and changed them into stormtroopers. 21) POC guard helmet changed to stormtrooper helmet. 22) Swapped Dimitri (Anakin/Darth Vader) with a stormtrooper. a) Multiplayer version has the helmet stuck onto the head. The helmet can gib off. a) Singleplayer version has the helmet pop off the npc's head when killed. - This was done as a workaround to not lose cultist skins. - The cultists share the same player model as the stormtrooper. - Some cultists wear the stormtrooper helmet, but most don't wear it. 23) Count Dooku (Ivan) is gone and replaced with Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker). a) Dooku had to go to make room for the stormtrooper. H) Vision Mode Skins: 1) Nav Vision/Pred Tech Vision a) Retextured the exosuit, now ATST, for this mode. b) Retextured the v1.0 cultists into stormtroopers. c) Obi-Wan had a slight face update. I) Misc Changes: 1) New and upgraded multiplayer messages for various events and actions. 2) New text in all computer terminals, pdas, memos, mission objectives (tab screen) and cutscenes. a) All the text is changed to create a more Star Wars universe feel. b) As an easter egg, the text references many AvP2 players, mappers, modders, etc. c) These people have become "characters" in the AvP2 Star Wars universe. d) The references of these people include: - Jokes related to Star Wars Mod v2.0's development. - Posts made on the AvP2 Discord server or an AvP2 forum. - Me poking fun at people. - Some inside jokes of mine. 3) Added Rebel Alliance and Empire flags for a possible future release of the "Master Server Patch" that will use custom flag models. a) This will replace the flag banners in the capture the flag game mode. 4) Whatever else I forgot to mention. v1.0 A) Menus: 1) New splash + splash sound. 2) New Menus depicting mostly Vader in Ep.5 - Including new animated Alien, Marine, and Predator singleplayer menus. The menus should look and feel more cinematic now. 3) Battle Of The Heros, Vader Defeats Luke, Battle Of Endor 2, and Imperial March themes used on the menus. 4) The Harrison character on the singleplayer menu has been skinned to look like Luke Skywalker. 5) Many new text changes in the menus from the opening menu, to the difficulty select, to option settings and to player select. 6) New custom level/loading screen background. 7) New loading menus. 8) New "You were killed!" or "Game Over" menu backgrounds. 9) New in-game credits. B) Huds: 1) New Marine Hud 2) New Predator Hud 3) New Exosuit Hud C) Music: 1) All and I mean ALL of AvP2's music has been changed to Star Wars Music from the 6 episodes. I selected only the best (most suitable) music from the movies since there wasnt enough to use them all. Alien music is mostly taken from Ep.1 and 2., Predator Music is mostly from Ep. 2 and 3, and Marine/Corp music is mostly taken from Ep. 4, 5, and 6. I carefully edited all the music to provide looping and to give each of the three species a different mood or emotion during gameplay. The music files should also suit all custom levels as well. Humans should feel like they're in an Empire era, aliens in a Republic era, and preds in-betweeen the two time periods. Note that the music files arent cheap and most are longer than the original AvP2 music. Furthermore the new music should support most (mainly all) custom levels at the time of this release, pretty well. D) Sounds: 1) New bar ambient sound of the cantina theme. 2) New Alien Sounds a) Facehugger sounds of Ewoks. b) Chestburster sounds of Jawas. c) Runner sounds of Howlers. d) Predalien sounds of Tauntauns. e) Praetorian sounds of Sand Creatures. f) Queen and Empress sounds of Rancors. 3) New Synth sounds of Stormtroopers. 4) New Predator Sounds a) Standard Pred sounds of Wampas. b) Heavy Pred Sounds of Jabba the Hutt. c) Light Pred sounds of the Sarlacc Pitt and Rhino. d) Assault Pred sounds of Jabba's Pig Guards. e) Some random sounds of Tusken Raiders, Bossyk, and Chewbacca as well. 5) New Human Sounds a) Jump land sound. b) All male sounds changed except for two. - death, pain, inspect, attack, cower, retreat, and cocooned sounds changed. c) Nearly all female sounds changed as well. 6) A few new event sounds. 7) New Impact sounds. a) Bullet impacts now sound like laser bolt impacts. b) Spear Gun impact changed to a bowcaster impact sound. c) Knife impact sounds changed to lightsaber impact sounds. 8) New Interface Sounds a) Multiplayer loading, player selections, free fly mode, observere mode, vision mode, vision loop, chat, cancel, and cheat sounds changed to various sounds. b) Evac and survivor sounds changed to small music clips. This provides a more cinematic feel to the game. 9) New Item sounds for the pda and locked ammo. 10) A few new lift sounds. 11) New powerup sounds for weapon pickups, health, armor, and destroy. 12) New explosion sounds. 13) New debris sounds for flesh, glass, metal, and pred mask. 14) New weapon sounds. a) New turret and pickup sounds. b) New Alien facehug and headbite sounds. c) New exosuit sounds for mounting, dismounting, minigun, rocket, laser, and weapon selects. d) New sounds for the grenade launcher, hacking device, knife, minigun, pistol, shotgun, pulse rifle, sniper rifle and rocket launcher. - The knife sounds are changed to lightsaber sounds, while many others sound like laser bolt fire now. New select sounds for all of these as well. f) New flare toss sound - force push. g) New cloak, decloak, failcloak, lasertrack, and charge sounds for the predators. h) New wristblade, energysift, hacking, pistol, shouldercannon, spear and speargun sounds. Energysift has a deathstar charging up sound and a few others have laserbolt fire sounds. E) Sprite Textures: 1) Clear nightvision, new railgun scope (Zem's Sniper Rifle Scope), and synth blood is now normal human blood since synths are human in the mod. 2) New explosion textures. 3) New spiderflare textures - somewhat like a thermal detonator. 4) New muzzle flares to simulate laser bolts. 5) New cloak effects, disc trail, and alien electical auras. 6) New pred pistol projectile textures. F) Multiplayer Maps - with authentic custom textures and sounds: 1) SW_Bespin_V2 by HHO 2) SW_DeathStar by HHO 3) SW_Republic Destroyer by Artalavista 4) SW_Tatooine by Artalavista G) Singleplayer Maps - with authentic custom textures and sounds: 1) Assassin by Artalavista 2) Tatooine Getaway by Artalavista H) Worldtextures: 1) Added planets/space stations to certain skies. - Alesserfate has Alderann and the Death Star in the skybox. It should feel as if you're in-between the two as the Death Star is positioning itself for an attack. - Lucifer's Fate has Kashyyyk and Mustafar in the skybox. 2) Intro and Outro cutscenes now have the 2nd Death Star and the solar system from Ep.5. I) Skins: 1) New attachment textures for helmets, hats, smartgunner, and shoulder lamp. 2) New powerup skins for some weapon pickups, ammo pickups, armor, and health. The health pickup also uses a new model of a bacta tank as in many Star Wars games. 3) Various props skinned including ammoboxes, motion tracker, and uniforms to match character skins. 4) New SFX skins a) Debris textures for muzzle flares and effects. Synth guts are also human like now. b) Rockets, grenades, and flares skinned black to match guns. Energy bolt is now green. c) New bullet shell textures. 5) All marine weapons/tools skinned to match weapons used by the Rebel Alliance, Empire, and Republic. - Except for the flamethrower which uses Boba Fett flamethrower textures, and the sniper rifle which is based on the sniper rifle in the game Star Wars Bounty Hunter. - The knife, pistol, and pulse rifle use a custom models to make them appear as a lightsaber, blaster, and a blaster rifle in 3rd person view. 6) All predator weapons/gear skinned. I know they look nothing like anything in the movies, but the weapon models look nothing like anything in the movies. Therefore I tried to give some of the weapons a matching look of custom bounty hunter gear and somewhat tie it in to the green laser fire by the Empire. It was either this or nothing for the predators since this is mostly a human mod. - However, the spear and speargun use custom models to make them appear as a Sith scepter and a bowcaster in 3rd person view. 7) All human characters skinned for both singleplayer and multiplayer. The guard skin was the only skin not made by myself, as it was made by Artalavista. Also note that many of the skins use model changes and the Tavion character uses Coty's "Tomika's Daughter" model. I also added hair, ears, skin, and nails, to many skins/models that didn't have them originally. Probably only the modders and skinners will notice all the little changes though. Anyways, here is a little list for those who want to know who's who: (maroon = bad guy) (blue = good guy) (teal = varies) Default AvP2 Skins SW_MOD Skins Ape Suit Reborn Twin Combat Synth Swamp Trooper Convicts 1 + 2 Prisoners Drop Pilot + Obrian (Johnson) Jaden Korr Drunkard Tech Saboteur Eisenberg + Bloody Eisenberg Imperial Officer Female Lab Synth Female Merc Female Lab Tech Female Saboteur Grenadier Jedi Guard, POC Guard, Officer, POC Officer Trooper and Color Varied Cultists Harrison Luke Skywalker Hazmat + Hazmat Harris Galak (Imperial Officer) Laborer Imperial Worker Lab Tech Auditor New Reborn Lt. Mcain Jedi Male Lab Synth Merc Male Lab Tech Saboteur Mean Guard Shadow Trooper Merc1 (Ivan) Count Dooku Merc 2 (Dunya) Tavion Merc 3 Darth Maul Merc 4 (Dimitri) Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker - Evil) Minigunner (Jones) Mace Windu Mr. Nutty Jedi Pulse Rifle Girl Jedi Pulse Rifle Guy Qui-Gon Jinn Pulse Rifle Marine Jedi Railgunner SP + MP (Ichirio) Obi-Wan Kenobi Rykov The Emperor Rykov Jr. Chancellor Palpatine Sadar Gunner Jedi Scientists Imperial Officers Smartgunner Kyle Katarn Smuggler Chiss Tamiko Imperial Officer J) Vision Mode Skins: 1) Heat Vision - All humans skinned to look like the vision mode textures in Zem's Sniper Rifle. (In Ep. 2) 2) Electro Vision - All aliens skinned to appear like the vision mode textures in Zem's binoculars. (Ep.2 as well) Although this one isnt as exact as the heatvision since it would look messed up in AvP2 if made it so. - Humans skinned to preserve character skins in this mode as well. 3) Nav Vision/Pred Tech Vision - All humans are skinned in this vision mode also. However I made this one up by myself just to keep characters like Obi-Wan to stay looking like Obi-Wan and not Ichiro. Characters look jelly like and hi-tech in this vision mode. Looks cool anyway. K) Misc Changes: 1) New multiplayer icon for Server Control (Star) = Yoda 2) "You were kicked from the server" changed. I'll let you see this yourself. 3) A bunch of multiplayer messages changed to various quotes from the movies. I made one or two up for laughs. 4) A few mission objectives changed to support the new skins. 5) Marines are labeled as Jedi, Iron Bears as Sith, Weyland Yutani employees as the Empire and Dark Force users, and Predators as Bounty Hunters. This is actually an important change in the mod, but couldnt find anywhere else to state it. 6) I chose to use only Jedi and Sith for the multiplayer skins, since they are mainly the most important characters. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the SW_MOD2PH.rez from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2 Primal Hunt directory. The default location will be in "C:\Program Files (x86)\Fox\Aliens versus Predator 2 - Primal Hunt\". If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New>Folder* Name this folder custom. B) Start PrimalHunt.exe. Click "Options" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run Star Wars Mod v2.0, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/SW_MOD2PH.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed this mod correctly if you see a new start up splash screen. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ https://odysee.com/@KingKenny:9/AvP2-Tutorial---How-To-Install-Rez-Files-(Maps,-Mods,-Skins,-etc):b https://bittube.tv/post/7b4c93dc-452a-4c10-8732-eea2a799ded9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Mod recommendations: There are a few other files that I recommend combining with Star Wars Mod v2.0 - Special Edition for Aliens vs Predator 2 Primal Hunt. They are: A) Blood n Guts Mod v1.1. Use this mod I made to ramp up the gore. I excluded it from this mod only because some players may not like the extra gore. I personally do prefer it. You can download this off my website and mirrors (links below). B) AvP2 Campaigns for Aliens versus Predator 2: Primal Hunt Mod. Primal Hunt has everything that is in AvP2 and then some. Use this mod I made to play the AvP2 campaign maps in Primal Hunt. There is no need to boot up AvP2 ever again for single player if you use this. Remember, I made some small additions to voice lines and other tweaks to the Primal Hunt version of Star Wars mod v2.0. So if you play the AvP2 campaigns in Primal Hunt using this map swapping mod, you will experience all the new additions I've made. You can download this off my website and mirrors (links below). C) Happy Hunting Map Pack (HHMP). The best single player custom map pack out there hands down. You can now replay these maps in Primal Hunt and use the new Primal Hunt features (deployable sentry guns, etc). You can download this off my website and mirrors (links below). D) Ultimate Map Pack 3 (UMP3). The best multiplayer custom map pack out there hands down. You can download it at the following locations: https://avpunknown.com/ump/ https://www.moddb.com/games/aliens-vs-predator-2/addons/ultimate-mappack-3 https://www.gamefront.com/games/aliens-vs-predator-2/file/ultimate-mappack-3-ump3 https://www.nexusmods.com/aliensvspredator2/mods/799/ E) Master Server Patch (MSP). Use this for bug fixes, online play and more. It's available for both AvP2 and Primal Hunt in separate downloads. You can find the Primal Hunt version of MSP at the following locations: https://avpunknown.com/avp2master/ https://www.moddb.com/mods/avp2-primal-hunt-master-server-patch https://www.gamefront.com/games/aliens-vs-predator-2/file/aliens-vs-predator-2-primal-hunt-master-server-patch-1-0 https://gamebanana.com/mods/286262 https://www.nexusmods.com/aliensvspredator2/mods/805 https://www.lonebullet.com/clients/download-aliens-vs-predator-2-primal-hunt-master-server-patch-free-1319.htm ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this mod as is, thank you. B) Extra special thanks to the following people for their contributions: v2.0 - Primal Hunt Version DooomGuy for contributing his map to the mod. He also livestreamed his entire playthrough of the AvP2 version of this mod on his YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/Stung5 - search "Star Wars Mod" to see the videos), in which he found a few pdas I missed when changing the pda text. I updated those because he found them. Ayleia for developing MSP for Primal Hunt. Primal Hunt would crash so often on me that it rarely worked on my current computer. Once she released MSP for Primal Hunt, I downloaded it and installed it. My game was no longer crashing. It was at this point when I decided I would eventually port the AvP2 version of this mod to Primal Hunt. v2.0 - AvP2 Version Rasirez for helping me find seemingly impossible to find textures on maps for over the course of 13 years. I really needed the eyes of someone who made maps to know what folder paths certain textures were in. He also bugged me for 13 years asking if the mod was finished. Thanks. The Canon Master for his ABCD model conversion tool and some Milkshape 3D help. It was this very tool that helped me import a bunch of new models into AvP2. Go download his client! x-M-x for hosting, helping me find a few textures, beta testing and being the person I could annoy all the time asking "does this look good/bad?" in the mod. He would also periodically ask me, "what is the status of Star Wars Mod?" when I wasn't working on it at all. Thanks. The One for also helping me find seemingly impossible to find textures. He is another person who had the eyes of a mapper to help me find the folder paths of some textures. Ayleia for help with getting the new multiplayer character models to appear in the exosuits. v1.0 HHO and Artalavista for their Star Wars maps. Sir Huntly for providing prefabs to HHO for his Death Star map. Coty for his Tomika's Daughter model and ModelEdit teachings. RaptorRed for importing the lightsaber, blaster, blaster rifle, Sith scepter, bowcaster and bacta tank models upon request. Alain, Hevoc and x-M-x for helping me test v1.0 of the mod. Jerod for hosting. C) The haters. There are very few, but they exist. I would get comments from them saying that I "never did anything", "never made anything" or never made anything noteworthy. I even received the comment that I don't play AvP2. Those who follow the popular AvP2 websites will know who I'm talking about. All this despite running an AvP2 website and releasing mods for over 15 years for what is considered an abandonware game. While I never took their comments to heart due to how ridiculous they were, the thought of releasing this mod, knowing full well that they would download it and play it, brings me great joy. They are most certainly welcome. I would also like to challenge these individuals to try and top what I did with this mod. If their mod is even close to being as thorough and expansive as my mod, I would love to try it. D) My fanbase. Over the years I would see a bunch of people download my files. I was always grateful that other players took the time to check out the files I released. Furthermore, over time a lot of other AvP2 players would randomly contact me and tell me thanks for making something that they liked. While I always made these mods for myself primarily, I also wanted others to enjoy them too. For this mod in particular, due to how grueling it was to convert thousands of textures, the nice comments I received encouraged me even more to finish it. Thank you all. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 8) Copyright/Permissions: This mod is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify the SW_MOD2PH.rez in any form, without my consent. This mod is provided as a free download and may not be sold. You may not put this mod in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this mod and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This Text file MUST accompany the mod's distribution in its entirety. THESE LEVELS/MOD IS NOT MADE BY OR SUPPORTED BY Monolith Productions, or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 9) Feedback: Please follow me at the following sites. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MrKingKenny Feel welcome to suggest mod ideas to me. You never know, I might make them. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 10) Future Releases: A) More Star Wars custom maps? I'm not a mapper and I have no intention to start making maps for AvP2. Star Wars Mod v2.0 presents an entirely new texture set that I hope will inspire other mappers to make custom AvP2 levels for. I encourage any AvP2 mapper out there to make their own Star Wars map with this new texture set, sounds, etc in mind. It can be singleplayer or multiplayer. Their maps can be considered "add-ons" to be played with Star Wars Mod v2.0 running. This means they can release the map as a standalone map to be run like the following: -rez custom/SW_MOD2PH.rez -rez custom/newstarwarsmap.rez If they wish, I could also pack in the new map with a possible update to this mod (more on that below). Even if no new Star Wars maps are made, I would advise players to revisit all the other custom maps that are already out there while running this mod. That means revisit UMP3, HHMP and other standalone maps. Everything will be different for better or for worse. It can be fun to see how the maps change. B) Star Wars Mod - Version 3.0? When I released v1.0, I said v2.0 may include gameplay changes and that the worldtexture add-on would be just an add-on. It turned out that v2.0 winded up being the add-on plus a LOT more, minus the gameplay changes. Then I released v2.0 for Primal Hunt, which has a few small additions to the AvP2 version of the mod. As for for v3.0, I COULD still make a v3.0 with just gameplay changes. This would primarily be making lightsabers more deadly, blasters shooting actual laser bolts, maybe some force powers, extra multiplayer character classes, etc. I won't rule out a v3.0, but I feel really satisfied in finishing off v2.0. v2.0 fixes so many bugs and things I found I could improve on from v1.0. The changes from v1.0 to v2.0 are so massive, that the changes possible from v2.0 to v3.0 seems minor in comparison. The Primal Hunt version of v2.0 also upgrades some of the stuff from v2.0 for AvP2. The Primal Hunt version of Star Wars Mod v2.0 - Special Edition is the best version of the mod by far. The problem with making a v3.0 is that it would be a lot more work and I worry about going overboard again. This is time consuming stuff and it doesn't pay the bills. I also would want to implement new features that I may need a programmer for which is out of my wheelhouse. Please consider v2.0 for Primal Hunt final unless I change my mind. I'm sure most players will be more than happy with this mod as is. =) Remember! The Force will be with you, always. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ One last note: HAIL TO THE KING BABY!

