======================================================================== Tron Disc for Aliens Versus Predator 2 ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Author: AvP2 game name: KingKenny Contact: b1kingkenny@hotmail.com or at the website. Website: https://kingskins.avpunkown.com Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/@kingkenny Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/members/993275 ModDB: https://www.moddb.com/members/thekingkenny Nexus Mods: https://www.nexusmods.com/users/77671958?tab=user+files BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/kingkenny/ BitTube: https://bittube.tv/profile/KingKenny YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/b1kingkenny Discord: https://discord.gg/esPD62d (Search for Aliens vs Predator 2 Discord) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2) General Info: Zip contents: TRONDISC.rez README.rtf Version: 1.0 New textures: Yes New sounds: Yes New music: No New maps: No New models: Yes New code/butes: No Known bugs: None. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3) Construction Info: Tools used: Paint Shop Pro, LTB 2 LTA converter, Canonmaster's ABCD tool, ModelEdit and DEdit. Base: Tron 2.0 disc model and sound effects. Resources: None. Construction time: One day. Date Built: 10/30/2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4) Description: This small mod replaces the predator's disc with the Tron 2.0 video game's identity disc of Jet Bradley. The predator's red disc trail is changed to blue, as well as the disc sound effects are swapped to match those in the Tron 2.0 video game. The last small change is on the predator's hud, where the predator disc will now show the identity disc in its place. Tron 2.0's identity disc mechanics seem to be built off of AvP2's predator disc. I had the idea to swap the model for years and finally figured out how to do it. I hope you enjoy derezzing npcs and other players. The Tron Disc is a fun model swap to play around with. Fight for the users! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5) Installation: A) Extract or copy the TRONDISC.rez file from the .zip and place it in your custom folder in your Alien Versus Predator 2 directory. The default location will be in "C:\Program Files (x86)\Fox\Aliens vs. Predator 2\". If you dont have a custom folder, you must make one. *Hold mouse>Right click>New>Folder* Name this folder custom. B) Start AVP2.exe. Click "Options" on the launcher window with the picture of the queen. C) To run Tron Disc, type the following in the command line exactly as follows: -rez custom/TRONDISC.rez D) Check "Always specify these command-line parameters." E) You will know if you installed Tron Disc correctly if you see the blue Tron Disc for the predator during gameplay. If you still don't undertand how to get this mod working, I have a video tutorial on how to install rez files here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohG_yg0Z_dw https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSN060y3yhb9/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6) Special Thanks: A) Whatever site is hosting this mod as is, thank you. B) Monolith for Tron 2.0. C) Thanks to all the people who give me feedback and download my files. : ) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7) Copyright/Permissions: Tron Disc is the sole property of KingKenny. You may not edit or modify any of the TRONDISC.rez file in any form, without my consent. This mod is provided as a free download and may not be sold. You may not put these files in another mod as well, without my consent. However, you may distribute this mod and associated files included with it, through an electronic network as long as the .zip file contents remain complete and unchanged. This text file MUST accompany the mod's distribution in its entirety. THIS MOD IS NOT MADE BY OR SUPPORTED BY Monolith Productions, or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 8) Feedback: Please follow me at the following sites. 