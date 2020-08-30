Valley of Death Skirmish - Version 1.0 -------------------------- skm_valleyofdeath - Single Player Marine Skirmish map skp_valleyofdeath - Single Player Predator Skirmish map General Information: -------------------- Game : Alien vs. Predator 2 Title : Valley of Death Included Files : readme.txt (this readme) VOD.rez (the levels) AvP2-Launch-ValleyOfDeathSkirmish.bat (A launcher for your convenience) Release Date : 29 August 2020 Type : Single Player Skirmish map for Marine and Predator Author : DoomGuy Twitter : @Stung_5 YouTube : www.youtube.com/Stung5 Other Works : dm_valleyofdeath (in Ultimate Mappack 3) <- Deathmatch version of this same map. sk_valleyofdeath (in Ultimate Mappack 3) <- Multiplayer Skirmish version of this same map. Construction ------------ Editor Used : DEdit. Base : Used the familiar section from m1s1 as a base. Construction Time : 40 hours Processing Time : 0.06 minutes. Balance set to 900. Known Bugs : The opening APC door can get knocked and pushed around by the aliens. Installation ------------ Make sure AvP2 is updated to the latest version, which is currently: 1.0.9.6 Copy and paste the .REZ file (VOD.REZ) into your AvP2 game folder where the game is installed. Start the game; and in the Game Launcher's Main Menu select 'Options'. Enter (copy and paste, if you like) into the 'Command-line' Field: -rez VOD.REZ Check the box marked "Always specify these command-line parameters" to always load the map. Return to the Game Launcher's Main Menu and select: 'Play'. The game will then start with new map components loaded. Select Single Player and then select CUSTOM LEVEL. You should see these two levels appear within the list if you've loaded them correctly: skm_valleyofdeath skp_valleyofdeath Select either of them to play them If you have a lot of custom levels loaded, you can scroll up and down the list using the UP/DOWN arrow keys and PageDn/PageUp keys. skm_valleyofdeath is the marine version. skp_valleyofdeath is the predator version. Easier Installation ------------ 1. Make sure AvP2 is updated to the latest version, which is currently: 1.0.9.6 2. Copy and paste the .REZ file (VOD.REZ) and the batch file, "AvP2-Launch-ValleyOfDeathSkirmish.bat" into your AvP2 game folder where the game is installed. 3. Double-click the batch file, "AvP2-Launch-ValleyOfDeathSkirmish.bat" that you use just placed in your AvP 2 game folder. ***** That should have launched the game with the valley of death skirmish maps loaded. If it didn't work, make sure you installed AvP2 correctly up to 1.0.9.6 and that you placed the 2 files in the right spot. ***** Select Single Player and then select CUSTOM LEVEL. You should see these two levels appear within the list if you've loaded them correctly: skm_valleyofdeath skp_valleyofdeath Select either of them to play them If you have a lot of custom levels loaded, you can scroll up and down the list using the UP/DOWN arrow keys and PageDn/PageUp keys. skm_valleyofdeath is the marine version. skp_valleyofdeath is the predator version. Revision History: ----------------- Beta Version: * Beta Version, released August 2020, on LithFAQ Version 1.0: * version 1.0, released August 2020, First public release. Additional Information: ---------------------- This map is intended for single player skirmish missions only. It may still function in multiplayer although there was only one spawn point placed. Please use the multiplayer version, sk_valleyofdeath instead. This map is an endless skirmish, although you can end the level after you find and destroy the 3 alien queens. The predator ammo boxes will fully heal you. Thanks to ------------------------------ To KingKenny, x-M-x, The_One, Plums, and JP54 for testing this map. Another special thanks to The_One for keeping me sane during the construction of this map. To Canon_Master for making this possible. To Monolith for creating Aliens vs. Predator 2; and then giving us the tools so we could make it even better. To everybody who downloads this map and sends feedback. Many hours work went into this, feedback is appreciated

Read More