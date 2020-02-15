1,862 ONLINE

Zelfmoordmissie

This is a very small skirmish map on an underground tower. You'll have sniper positions and a lot of respawning Aliens, including Facehugg

File Description

Readme 
[ZELFMOORDMISSIE, by RavagerDX]
*******************************

Title: Zelfmoordmissie
Mapname: sk_zelfmoordmissie
Gametype: Skirmish (TDM,DM,HUNT,SURVIVOR)
Version: 1.0
Creator: Wesley "RavagerDX" Donker
Date Completed: July 19, 2009

Email: ravagerdx(at)gmail(dot)com
Website: http://ravagerdx.webs.com

BONUS: Can U Make It (v1.1)



_____________________________

Info:
_____________________________

This is a very small skirmish map on an underground tower.
You'll have sniper positions and a lot of respawning Aliens,
including Facehuggers, Drones, Runners and Predaliens.
All weapons are in this map, but some are harder to reach.

I advise you to run an Anti-Spawnkill mod because respawning
players can get killed pretty quickly by the AI.

In case you're wondering what Zelfmoordmissie means, it's Dutch for:
Suicide Mission

CAN U MAKE IT INFO:
I've also included my first map ever: Can U Make It. It looks terrible.
The map contains a lot of AI, mostly Facehuggers, but also a few Drones
and Runners. The map looks like it came out of a dog's ass, but like
I said, it was my first map ever. I also lost the original files and
this is the only one I could get back, so it's full of bugs/glitches.
Thanks to Violent J for surveying the map and sending it to me, because
I lost it. Tsk, tsk, stupid me.


_____________________________

Installation:
_____________________________

Unzip.
Put the "zelfmoordmissie.rez" in your "Custom"-folder. If you don't
have one, make one. Example:
"C:\Program Files\AVP2\Custom"
(where "C:\Program Files\AVP2" could be your root folder).
Now start up AVP2.exe
Go to options and add this to the command line:

-rez custom/zelfmoordmissie.rez

Make sure this is enabled:
"Always specify these command-line parameters".
Now play...

If you want to run the maps on a dedicated server, then copy the
"customrez.txt" included in this ZIP to your AVP2 rootfolder.
If you already have a customrez.txt, then just add:

Rez0="custom\zelfmoordmissie.rez"

Do NOT remove the quotes here!
Type another number if something already has "Rez0" typed before it
("Rez1" for example).
Save it, create a dedicated server and select the maps.


_______________________________________________
***********************************************
Glitches, bugs, or any other problems? Mail me.


=== Thanks To ===

- Modmaker, for those great tutorials
- HHO, the prefabs on his website helped a lot
- Clan =EC=, the clan I'm a member of
- The map testers, for making me see my stupid mistakes
- People at sites such as AVP2Files and LithFaq for helping me
- You, for downloading my maps
- The site this is hosted on
- Everybody else I forgot to mention

Sorry if your name isn't in the list. I'm terrible at remembering
names. So for everyone I forgot: thanks!

________________
© RavagerDX 2009
----------------

The content in this ZIP is fan-created and unofficial. Any other content
is property of it's respective owners. You're allowed to do anything you
want with this map, as long as you give credit when/where it's needed.

