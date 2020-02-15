Reupload of an 11 year old map of mine that was originally available on aliensvspredator2.filefront.com.

Below is a copy+paste of the info section of the original ReadMe file.

---

This is a very small skirmish map on an underground tower.

You'll have sniper positions and a lot of respawning Aliens,

including Facehuggers, Drones, Runners and Predaliens.

All weapons are in this map, but some are harder to reach.





I advise you to run an Anti-Spawnkill mod because respawning

players can get killed pretty quickly by the AI.





In case you're wondering what Zelfmoordmissie means, it's Dutch for:

Suicide Mission





CAN U MAKE IT INFO:

I've also included my first map ever: Can U Make It. It looks terrible.

The map contains a lot of AI, mostly Facehuggers, but also a few Drones

and Runners. The map looks like it came out of a dog's ass, but like

I said, it was my first map ever. I also lost the original files and

this is the only one I could get back, so it's full of bugs/glitches.

Thanks to Violent J for surveying the map and sending it to me, because

I lost it. Tsk, tsk, stupid me.