Forbidden Trip is a Total Conversion mod for the game Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

The project started in February 2013, the final build was released in October 2022, after nearly ten years!

Here is the base of the plot…





"Tomorrow evening. You have to leave the country in the next 24 hours… some important business. Suddenly you realize you have forgotten crucial files and your passport at work. Since you really need all this, you will have to drive there, hoping that there is still someone to let you enter… if not this will be an illegal entrance. This will take two minutes and then you'll be back home for dinner."

Who is that girl… Is this real… They want me… Are you proud? I hate you so much.





Over 2600 hours were needed to produce FT!

This Total Conversion is inspired by some Asian folklore, ghost stories and initially by (you may have guessed) the Corpse Party game series.

The project quickly expanded and became something a lot more personal though. New models, textures, soundtrack, SFX, interface, etc.

Various maps, various environments, in and out.





Between coldness and heat. | Between claustrophobia and agoraphobia.

Between you and me. | What have you done?

What is happening? | Are your proud now?



