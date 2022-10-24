998 ONLINE

Romulan Imperialhawk and Z1Nova

This is a Romulan ship addon for the Klingon Academy Imperialhawk battleship and the Fasa Z1Nova Battleship.  This package includes eve...

File Description

This is a Romulan ship addon for the Klingon Academy Imperialhawk battleship and the Fasa Z1Nova Battleship.  This package includes everything you need to set these ships up for TMP and early TLE era game Install. This includes buttons and Wireframes and log pics as well as basic instructions on installations.  Bonus content includes A TOS texture and SOD for the Nova,  The Imperial Hawk and Nova share both the TMP and TNG textures and an SOD for the TNG Nova is also provided. Milkshape model files are also provided for those people who want to further mod these ships.  It is my hope to be able to update this mode with Additional versions of both ships in the future including relevant odf and sod files to go with the included textures.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 24th October 2022 11:14pm

Screenshots
Readme 
Romulan Imperial Hawk Class Battleship.

Thank you for downloading this and for taking the time to read the readme file. This mod for A2 Version 1.1. Everything you need to run in game is present. 

Contents

0. Credits
1. Installation
2. System Requirements
3. Online Multiplayer
4. Known Issues
5. Disclaimer
6. Contact
7. Distrubtion/Authorised download mirrors
8. Third party use

0 - Credits

Texture tweeks- me

SOD conversion-me

Odf-me

Physics-me

Log pics, Buildbuttons, and Wireframes-me

Special thanks go out to the following people: -

Thu11 for the parts of the Imperialhawk model.

Thu11, PNEUMONIC81, & ATRAHASIS for parts for Z1Nova

Thu11, PNEUMONIC81, & ATRAHASIS for the textures

FahreS for the information on LODs

You for Downloading it

The Armada II Files staff for a readme template   


1 - Installation

Backup any files that will be overwritten if you wish to save them. Not Needed but is smart incase you or I make a mistake.

Unzip this into a temp or mod directory in your A2 install. 

Copy the contents of each folder into the matching folders of you chosen A2 install.

Overwrite any requested files. 

Now go to your sprite directory and open the gui_global.SPR file and at the bottom of the file add the folowing

# Romulan build buttons
@reference=64

b_R_imperialhawk		gbimphawk		0	0	64	64
b_R_Z1Nova			gbnova			0	0	64	64
# Special weapon buttons
@reference=64

@tmaterial=interface

b_gCFDIC			gbshieldi00		0	0	64	64
b_grshutt			gbshuttle		0	0	64	64

#Romulan Wireframes

@reference=256

R_imperialhawkw1			wfimphawk           160  0    80    80		
R_imperialhawkw2			wfimphawk           0    80   80    80		
R_imperialhawkw3			wfimphawk           80   80   80    80		
R_imperialhawkw4			wfimphawk           80   0    80    80		
R_imperialhawkw5			wfimphawk           0    0    80    80

R_Z1Novaw1				wfnova              160  0    80    80		
R_Z1Novaw2				wfnova              0    80   80    80		
R_Z1Novaw3				wfnova              80   80   80    80		
R_Z1Novaw4				wfnova              80   0    80    80		
R_Z1Novaw5				wfnova              0    0    80    80

close and save

Now open the weapon.spr file and at the bottom add

@reference=256
@tmaterial=additive

#Cohesive Fused Deuterium Irradiation Cannon (CFDIC)
CFDIC		CFDIC		0	0	256	64	@anim=tex1x4

@reference=512
@tmaterial=additive

#Plasma Torpedos TMP
TMPRType	TMP_R_TYPE	0	0	85.33	85.33	@anim=cursor6x6

TMPSType	TMP_S_TYPE	0	0	85.33	85.33	@anim=cursor6x6

TMPGType	TMP_G_TYPE	0	0	85.33	85.33	@anim=cursor6x6

TMPFType	TMP_F_TYPE	0	0	85.33	85.33	@anim=cursor6x6

@reference=128
@tmaterial=additive

sphoton  tmpphoton            	0     	0     	32    	32    	@anim=tex4x4
hphoton  tmpphotonB		0     	0     	32    	32    	@anim=tex4x4
KTMPTORP		wftorptmp2	0     0     32    32    @anim=tex4x4

@reference=512
@tmaterial=additive

#Type6 Phaser TOS Blue
FedTOSphase	wfedtosphase	0	0	512	128	@anim=tex1x4

#Federation photon torpedo
Fedtostorp	wfedtostorp	0	0	128	128	@anim=tex4x4

#Klingon photon torpedo
Klingontostorp	wKlingontostorp	0	0	128	128	@anim=tex4x4

@reference=256
@tmaterial=additive


#TMP FED Phaser
tmpphaser	tmpphaser	0	0	150	64	@anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u

#TMP FED Phaser red
tmpphaser2	tmpphaser2	0	0	150	64	@anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u

#TMP Green Phaser
tmpphaserG	tmpphaserG	0	0	150	64	@anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u

#TMP Blue Phaser
tmpphaserB	tmpphaserB	0	0	150	64	@anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u


close and save

Now open the tex_anim.spr file and at the bottom add

##### CUSTOM ROW ANIMATIONS ####

 # plasma torps
# 6 row cursor animation
@animation cursor6x6
offset 36 1.0 step
#Auto generate keyframes
@auto=square
@keyframes

close and save

Now open the tech1.tt file in the techtree directory. At the bottom add

// ***[ ROMULAN SHIPS ]***************************
//

R_imperialhawk.odf    0						//TMP Romulam Battleship
R_Z1Nova.odf	     0						//Fasa TMP Romulam Battleship

// ***[ ROMULAN SPECIAL WEAPONS ]*****************
//

gCFDIC.odf   0							//CFDIC Cannon
grshutt.odf		0					//admn shuttle


close and save.

Now play and enjoy!


2 - System Requirements

This mod is designed to work best with stock 1.1 A2.  Every effort has been made to maintain proformance. This includes use of Levels Of Detail for both the texturs and the mesh. This mod is not tested in Fleet operation but should run fine with minamal tweeking to the odf files

3 - Online Multiplayer

As long as you and your opponets intalls are EXACTLY THE SAME this should work online but it has not been tested in multiplayer.

4 - Known Issues

None known. That said  if you find any bugs please report them. so I can fix them the next go around.

5 - Disclaimer

As required by the Armada 2 End User License Agreement: -

THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. None of these individuals or myself can be held liable or responsible for any damage to your computer or install.

6 - Contact

My email is [email protected]

7 - Distribution/hosting & Commercial use

If you are interested in hosting this file or distributing it in any manner then please contact us.

Hosting, or any other form of distribution is hereby forbidden without prior written permission. The use in Armada II Modifications is allowed as per section 8 below. This mod is strictly for non-profit use. I don't own the rights to all of this stuff and so couldn't give you permission to charge for it even if I wanted too.

The reasons for this are fairly simple

1) We want to know where our files are being downloaded from!

2) We would prefer only having a few download mirrors because its considerably easier to update a smaller number of mirrors. 

8 - Third party use

Lastly, the material can be reused in whole or part in Armada 2 Modifications on the condition that ALL ABOVE credits are in your readme. If you wish to convert these graphics to another game then please contact us. (we haven't ever turned anybody down, we just want to keep track of what they are being used for)

All other rights are reserved. This may not be used outside of the Armada II community without prior permission.


If you decide to use our material in an Armada II mod then we would appreciate a quick message via email letting us know that your using it.

If you wish to edit files to suit your Armada II mod then you may do so, in return we ask that you consider sharing your alterations with the Armada II community under the same conditions we make them available to you under, but you have no obligation to do so.

