Romulan Imperialhawk and Z1Nova

Romulan Imperial Hawk Class Battleship. Thank you for downloading this and for taking the time to read the readme file. This mod for A2 Version 1.1. Everything you need to run in game is present. Contents 0. Credits 1. Installation 2. System Requirements 3. Online Multiplayer 4. Known Issues 5. Disclaimer 6. Contact 7. Distrubtion/Authorised download mirrors 8. Third party use 0 - Credits Texture tweeks- me SOD conversion-me Odf-me Physics-me Log pics, Buildbuttons, and Wireframes-me Special thanks go out to the following people: - Thu11 for the parts of the Imperialhawk model. Thu11, PNEUMONIC81, & ATRAHASIS for parts for Z1Nova Thu11, PNEUMONIC81, & ATRAHASIS for the textures FahreS for the information on LODs You for Downloading it The Armada II Files staff for a readme template 1 - Installation Backup any files that will be overwritten if you wish to save them. Not Needed but is smart incase you or I make a mistake. Unzip this into a temp or mod directory in your A2 install. Copy the contents of each folder into the matching folders of you chosen A2 install. Overwrite any requested files. Now go to your sprite directory and open the gui_global.SPR file and at the bottom of the file add the folowing # Romulan build buttons @reference=64 b_R_imperialhawk gbimphawk 0 0 64 64 b_R_Z1Nova gbnova 0 0 64 64 # Special weapon buttons @reference=64 @tmaterial=interface b_gCFDIC gbshieldi00 0 0 64 64 b_grshutt gbshuttle 0 0 64 64 #Romulan Wireframes @reference=256 R_imperialhawkw1 wfimphawk 160 0 80 80 R_imperialhawkw2 wfimphawk 0 80 80 80 R_imperialhawkw3 wfimphawk 80 80 80 80 R_imperialhawkw4 wfimphawk 80 0 80 80 R_imperialhawkw5 wfimphawk 0 0 80 80 R_Z1Novaw1 wfnova 160 0 80 80 R_Z1Novaw2 wfnova 0 80 80 80 R_Z1Novaw3 wfnova 80 80 80 80 R_Z1Novaw4 wfnova 80 0 80 80 R_Z1Novaw5 wfnova 0 0 80 80 close and save Now open the weapon.spr file and at the bottom add @reference=256 @tmaterial=additive #Cohesive Fused Deuterium Irradiation Cannon (CFDIC) CFDIC CFDIC 0 0 256 64 @anim=tex1x4 @reference=512 @tmaterial=additive #Plasma Torpedos TMP TMPRType TMP_R_TYPE 0 0 85.33 85.33 @anim=cursor6x6 TMPSType TMP_S_TYPE 0 0 85.33 85.33 @anim=cursor6x6 TMPGType TMP_G_TYPE 0 0 85.33 85.33 @anim=cursor6x6 TMPFType TMP_F_TYPE 0 0 85.33 85.33 @anim=cursor6x6 @reference=128 @tmaterial=additive sphoton tmpphoton 0 0 32 32 @anim=tex4x4 hphoton tmpphotonB 0 0 32 32 @anim=tex4x4 KTMPTORP wftorptmp2 0 0 32 32 @anim=tex4x4 @reference=512 @tmaterial=additive #Type6 Phaser TOS Blue FedTOSphase wfedtosphase 0 0 512 128 @anim=tex1x4 #Federation photon torpedo Fedtostorp wfedtostorp 0 0 128 128 @anim=tex4x4 #Klingon photon torpedo Klingontostorp wKlingontostorp 0 0 128 128 @anim=tex4x4 @reference=256 @tmaterial=additive #TMP FED Phaser tmpphaser tmpphaser 0 0 150 64 @anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u #TMP FED Phaser red tmpphaser2 tmpphaser2 0 0 150 64 @anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u #TMP Green Phaser tmpphaserG tmpphaserG 0 0 150 64 @anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u #TMP Blue Phaser tmpphaserB tmpphaserB 0 0 150 64 @anim=spphaser_u @anim=spphaser_v @tile_u close and save Now open the tex_anim.spr file and at the bottom add ##### CUSTOM ROW ANIMATIONS #### # plasma torps # 6 row cursor animation @animation cursor6x6 offset 36 1.0 step #Auto generate keyframes @auto=square @keyframes close and save Now open the tech1.tt file in the techtree directory. At the bottom add // ***[ ROMULAN SHIPS ]*************************** // R_imperialhawk.odf 0 //TMP Romulam Battleship R_Z1Nova.odf 0 //Fasa TMP Romulam Battleship // ***[ ROMULAN SPECIAL WEAPONS ]***************** // gCFDIC.odf 0 //CFDIC Cannon grshutt.odf 0 //admn shuttle close and save. Now play and enjoy! 2 - System Requirements This mod is designed to work best with stock 1.1 A2. Every effort has been made to maintain proformance. This includes use of Levels Of Detail for both the texturs and the mesh. This mod is not tested in Fleet operation but should run fine with minamal tweeking to the odf files 3 - Online Multiplayer As long as you and your opponets intalls are EXACTLY THE SAME this should work online but it has not been tested in multiplayer. 4 - Known Issues None known. That said if you find any bugs please report them. so I can fix them the next go around. 5 - Disclaimer As required by the Armada 2 End User License Agreement: - THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. None of these individuals or myself can be held liable or responsible for any damage to your computer or install. 6 - Contact My email is [email protected] 7 - Distribution/hosting & Commercial use If you are interested in hosting this file or distributing it in any manner then please contact us. Hosting, or any other form of distribution is hereby forbidden without prior written permission. The use in Armada II Modifications is allowed as per section 8 below. This mod is strictly for non-profit use. I don't own the rights to all of this stuff and so couldn't give you permission to charge for it even if I wanted too. The reasons for this are fairly simple 1) We want to know where our files are being downloaded from! 2) We would prefer only having a few download mirrors because its considerably easier to update a smaller number of mirrors. 8 - Third party use Lastly, the material can be reused in whole or part in Armada 2 Modifications on the condition that ALL ABOVE credits are in your readme. If you wish to convert these graphics to another game then please contact us. (we haven't ever turned anybody down, we just want to keep track of what they are being used for) All other rights are reserved. This may not be used outside of the Armada II community without prior permission. If you decide to use our material in an Armada II mod then we would appreciate a quick message via email letting us know that your using it. If you wish to edit files to suit your Armada II mod then you may do so, in return we ask that you consider sharing your alterations with the Armada II community under the same conditions we make them available to you under, but you have no obligation to do so.

