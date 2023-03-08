697 ONLINE

Arx Fatalis Nude

Arx Fatalis Nude Skins by Denadin  3/2003All Female characters nude and topless Lady SnakeHow to install&...

File Description

Arx Fatalis Nude Skins by Denadin  3/2003


All Female characters nude and topless Lady Snake


How to install 


Unzip The "Game" and "Graph" folders and paste them in the

Arx Fatalis game directory. For example- C:/Program Files/

Jowood/ Arx Fatalis/




About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 8th March 2023 5:10pm

This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is 
unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

