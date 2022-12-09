Ages of Discord Mod

Ages of Discord (AoD) is a new modpack for the classic and iconic EA game, the Return of the Witch King, an expansion pack of Battle for Middle Earth 2.
The mod’s primary target is to implement many newinteresting features, a much richer content, while at the same time not ruining gameplay by just expanding units and heroes. Strategic options are enriched with new technologies, tactics and artifacts.
Which Age is the mod about? In the ages of discord!
If you like Tolkien stories, the movies and strategygames, what are you waiting for? Download the mod and Enjoy!!
There is also a discord server
Invitation link
https://discord.gg/aavnDajpsA
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 9th December 2022 5:30pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!