Ages of Discord Mod

﻿﻿Ages of Discord (AoD) is a new modpack for the classic and iconic EA game, the Return of the Witch King, an expansion pack of Battle for Middle Earth 2.


﻿The mod’s primary target is to implement many newinteresting features, a much richer content, while at the same time not ruining gameplay by just expanding units and heroes. Strategic options are enriched with new technologies, tactics and artifacts.


﻿﻿Which Age is the mod about? In the ages of discord!


﻿If you like Tolkien stories, the movies and strategygames, what are you waiting for? Download the mod and Enjoy!!


There is also a discord server
Invitation link
https://discord.gg/aavnDajpsA 

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 9th December 2022 5:30pm

