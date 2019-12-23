Conquest Bot Mod

Hi all, I've decided to ZIP all server side bot patches I've done for public release. The ZIP file contains bot support for the following vanilla maps:

- Battle of the Bulge

- Battleaxe

- Berlin

- Bocage

- El Alamein

- Gazala

- Iwo Jima

- Kharkov

- Kursk

- Market Garden

- Omaha Beach

- Stalingrad

- Tobruk

- Wake

Not included in the ZIP are the maps which have no COOP/SP support such as Liberation of Caen, Coral Sea, Aberdeen, Battle of Britain and Invasion of the Philippines.

I've also omitted Midway and Guadalcanal because the Conquest version of those maps have submarines (in COOP, there are none because the submarines have no AI info and the bots stall and crash the server when they use them in CQ).

I'm currently trying to fix this issue for a future release.

The patched RFA files allow for up to 64 bots to populate a Conquest server. I have maxed out their aggression level with a little command (no, not by setting the CPU used by each bot to 100%!) that make them come alive.

It's not as if the bots can strafe but what the hell, they give you a little bit of a challenge.

The ZIP works for Linux and Windows. To use the bot files, simply extract the ZIP to your desktop. After that, navigate to the place where you extracted the ZIP, and cut and paste all the RFA files to your levels folder, located @ C:\Program Files (x86)\EA GAMES\Battlefield 1942\Mods\bf1942\Archives\bf1942\levels by default.

You can run your server as a Pure server as this is a server side modification and it will not result in clients having a ''Data differs from server'' error.

The patched RFA files look like this: name_of_map_005.rfa. If you already have a server side mod with a patch number that is greater than 005 (i.e. 009.rfa), you need to change the number extension of the bot RFA files to something greater (i.e., 010.rfa) in order to have the bots on your map.