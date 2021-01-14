2,053 ONLINE

DC Baghdad (SP + COOP)

I simply added bots to the great Baghdad map, allowing it to be played in singleplayer. Map credit goes to LANCLAN. Have fun with the A-10 w...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Battlefield 1942
  • 21KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

I simply added bots to the great Baghdad map, allowing it to be played in singleplayer. Map credit goes to LANCLAN. Have fun with the A-10 warthogs!

Read More

Download '185813-176673-thumbnail.dds' (21KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th January 2021 7:39pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

TheCalcMan


51 XP

Registered 14th January 2021

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File