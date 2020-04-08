1,530 ONLINE

Ewy Rat

The predecessor to the now lost Ewy Rat mod, this is the one that started it all!

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Battlefield 1942
  • 395.85MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Download '182391-173197-Ewy Rat 1.0.exe' (395.85MB)

About This Version (1.0)

Version: 1.0

Released: 9th April 2020 6:45am

Readme 
This mod makes everything in the game- really really odd looking. I mean really odd. There is a secret little thing i can tell you about though, Go to a level where there are american ships. Get on an Lcvp (little boats) and go as fast as you can on it, then make a sharp turn and you will begin to fly away, its really funny.

dbarahona13


65 XP

Registered 5th April 2020

1 Files Uploaded

