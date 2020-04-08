File Description
The predecessor to the now lost Ewy Rat mod, this is the one that started it all!
About This Version (1.0)
Version: 1.0
Released: 9th April 2020 6:45am
Readme
This mod makes everything in the game- really really odd looking. I mean really odd. There is a secret little thing i can tell you about though, Go to a level where there are american ships. Get on an Lcvp (little boats) and go as fast as you can on it, then make a sharp turn and you will begin to fly away, its really funny.
Comments on this File
