PMOD Lite

Basic info:A mod for Battlefield 1942 containing some modified vanilla maps based on pre-release game materials.The modification is still un...

Download

  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Battlefield 1942
File Description

Basic info:

A mod for Battlefield 1942 containing some modified vanilla maps based on pre-release game materials.
The modification is still under development, however, it should be fully playable at this stage.

Map modder: tackslash


If you have any questions (etc.), feel free to send me a PM on GameFront.

Download '211631-183992-bf1942_pmod_lite.zip' (81.93MB)

About This Version (0.1)

Version: 0.1

Released: 22nd September 2022 3:31pm

Installation:
---------------------
Place all .RFA files in 'levels' folder of Battlefield 1942 game.
Example: C:\Battlefield 1942\Mods\bf1942\Archives\bf1942\levels

Important note:
---------------------
This modification is NOT a standalone one as it uses assets from vanilla maps, so in order for these maps to work properly, you must have installed the original maps shown in the list below:
 - Omaha_Beach
 - GuadalCanal
 - Tobruk
 - Bocage
 - Market_Garden

