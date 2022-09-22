Basic info:
A mod for Battlefield 1942 containing some modified vanilla maps based on pre-release game materials.
The modification is still under development, however, it should be fully playable at this stage.
Map modder: tackslash
If you have any questions (etc.), feel free to send me a PM on GameFront.
Version: 0.1
Released: 22nd September 2022 3:31pm
Installation: --------------------- Place all .RFA files in 'levels' folder of Battlefield 1942 game. Example: C:\Battlefield 1942\Mods\bf1942\Archives\bf1942\levels Important note: --------------------- This modification is NOT a standalone one as it uses assets from vanilla maps, so in order for these maps to work properly, you must have installed the original maps shown in the list below: - Omaha_Beach - GuadalCanal - Tobruk - Bocage - Market_Garden
