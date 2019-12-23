Secret Weapons Tank Ladder Maps

This tank ladder map pack contains three maps: tl_hellendoorn, tl_aberdeen_sw and super_arena. tl_aberdeen_sw and tl_hellendoorn are new additions to the super_arena map I made a couple of months ago.





To use the maps, you need to have the BF1942: Secret Weapons of WWII expansion installed on your computer.





Installation

To install the maps, extract the ZIP to your Desktop. Then copy and paste the RFA files (files with the .rfa extension) to your XPack2 levels folder, located by default at:

C:\Program Files (x86)\EA Games\Battlefield 1942\Mods\XPack2\Archives\bf1942\Levels (for Windows users).





Note: Sturmtiger/T95 textures were done by the modder takiwa.