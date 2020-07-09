********************************************************************* * S_h_a_r_k_93's Battlefield 2 - Simple Barebone Localization * * https://www.lost-soldiers.org/profile/id-4/s_h_a_r_k_93 * * https://www.moddb.com/members/s-h-a-r-k-93 v1.0.2 (28/08/2019) * ********************************************************************* // _________________________________ // Introduction: // ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯ First off this ReadMe file is inspired by TehMyke's work with his Pro Barebone Localization files (which you can find at http://tehmyke.com), and the localization edits themselves are inspired by SaladForks' localization files. These localizations are optimized for regular players, who like simplified text. The localization edits have been made by myself from scratch using the default Battlefield 2 localization files, patched to the latest 1.5 patch (so there are no missing entries like what I have sadly found in SaladForks' work ... ). Changes include: - easier to tell apart real chat from automatic game chatter - important game events stand out much better - everything is shorter and more to the point // _________________________________ // Downloads: // ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯ Download: https://www.moddb.com/members/s-h-a-r-k-93/addons Mirror 1: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hggmrzcnpvy8b7k/BF2%20Localization%20by%20S_h_a_r_k_93.zip Mirror 2: http://www.mediafire.com/file/fww38ki3j347bgm/BF2_Localization_by_S_h_a_r_k_93.zip // _________________________________ // Installation: // ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯ 1. Go to: %install path%\Battlefield 2\mods\bf2\Localization\english\ where %install path% usually is C:\Program Files (x86)\EA Games\ - note: for Special Forces you don't have to do anything, the mod will use the vanilla BF2 localization files. 2. Backup all files in this folder, in case you want to go back to default. - note: don't place your backup files in this folder or else the game will still use your default files and mine will have no effect. 3. Delete/move all the files in the "localization\english" folder in step 1, for example you can cut and paste them elsewhere in a new, separate backup folder. 4. Paste all the .utxt files (7 in total) inside the "localization\english" folder. 5. Play! - note: for Special Forces leave the 3 default .utxt files that can be found in the "xpack\Localization\english\" folder; the missing .utxt files will be taken from the regular "bf2\Localization\english\" folder that you just edited. // _________________________________ // Removal: // ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯ 1. Go to: %install path%\Battlefield 2\mods\bf2\Localization\english\ where %install path% usually is C:\Program Files (x86)\EA Games\ 2. Delete all the .utxt files (or move them elsewhere if you have edited them further). 3. Place your backed up default localizations back in the folder. 4. Play! ********************************************************************* * I ASSUME NO LIABILITY FOR DAMAGES INCURRED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY * * AS A RESULT OF ERRORS, OMISSIONS OR DISCREPANCIES FOUND WITHIN * * ANY OF MY RELEASED PROJECTS. ALL FILES AND INFORMATION * * SUPPLIED WITHIN ARE TO BE USED ONLY AT YOUR OWN RISK. * ********************************************************************* * © S_h_a_r_k_93 (https://www.moddb.com/members/s-h-a-r-k-93) * *********************************************************************

