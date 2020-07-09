2,951 ONLINE

BF2 Localization by S_h_a_r_k_93 1.0.2

These localizations are optimized for regular players, who like simplified text. The localization edits have been made by myself from scratc...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Battlefield 2
  • 100KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

These localizations are optimized for regular players, who like simplified text. The localization edits have been made by myself from scratch using the default Battlefield 2 localization files, patched to the latest 1.5 patch (so there are no missing entries like what I have sadly found in SaladForks' work ... ).

Read More

Download '1.0.2-BF2 Localization by S_h_a_r_k_93.zip' (100KB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 9th July 2020 9:48pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
*********************************************************************
* S_h_a_r_k_93's Battlefield 2 - Simple Barebone Localization       *
* https://www.lost-soldiers.org/profile/id-4/s_h_a_r_k_93           *
* https://www.moddb.com/members/s-h-a-r-k-93    v1.0.2 (28/08/2019) *
*********************************************************************

// _________________________________
// Introduction:
// ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
First off this ReadMe file is inspired by TehMyke's work with his Pro Barebone
Localization files (which you can find at http://tehmyke.com), and the
localization edits themselves are inspired by SaladForks' localization files.

These localizations are optimized for regular players, who like simplified text.
The localization edits have been made by myself from scratch using the default
Battlefield 2 localization files, patched to the latest 1.5 patch (so there are
no missing entries like what I have sadly found in SaladForks' work ... ).

Changes include:
	- easier to tell apart real chat from automatic game chatter
	- important game events stand out much better
	- everything is shorter and more to the point

// _________________________________
// Downloads:
// ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
Download: https://www.moddb.com/members/s-h-a-r-k-93/addons
Mirror 1: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hggmrzcnpvy8b7k/BF2%20Localization%20by%20S_h_a_r_k_93.zip
Mirror 2: http://www.mediafire.com/file/fww38ki3j347bgm/BF2_Localization_by_S_h_a_r_k_93.zip

// _________________________________
// Installation:
// ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
1. Go to:
   %install path%\Battlefield 2\mods\bf2\Localization\english\

   where %install path% usually is C:\Program Files (x86)\EA Games\

   - note: for Special Forces you don't have to do anything,
           the mod will use the vanilla BF2 localization files.
			
2. Backup all files in this folder, in case you want to go back to default.

   - note: don't place your backup files in this folder or else the game
           will still use your default files and mine will have no effect.
			
3. Delete/move all the files in the "localization\english" folder in step 1,
   for example you can cut and paste them elsewhere in a new, separate backup folder.

4. Paste all the .utxt files (7 in total) inside the "localization\english" folder.

5. Play!

   - note: for Special Forces leave the 3 default .utxt files that can be found in the
           "xpack\Localization\english\" folder; the missing .utxt files will be taken
            from the regular "bf2\Localization\english\" folder that you just edited.

// _________________________________
// Removal:
// ¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
1. Go to:
   %install path%\Battlefield 2\mods\bf2\Localization\english\

   where %install path% usually is C:\Program Files (x86)\EA Games\

2. Delete all the .utxt files (or move them elsewhere if you have edited them further).

3. Place your backed up default localizations back in the folder.

4. Play!


*********************************************************************
* I ASSUME NO LIABILITY FOR DAMAGES INCURRED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY *
* AS A RESULT OF ERRORS, OMISSIONS OR DISCREPANCIES FOUND WITHIN    *
* ANY OF MY RELEASED PROJECTS. ALL FILES AND INFORMATION            *
* SUPPLIED WITHIN ARE TO BE USED ONLY AT YOUR OWN RISK.             *
*********************************************************************
* © S_h_a_r_k_93 (https://www.moddb.com/members/s-h-a-r-k-93)       *
*********************************************************************

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

S_h_a_r_k_93


54 XP

Hi, I am S_h_a_r_k_93 from Battlefield Play4Free! Since the BFP4F shutdown, I am playing Battlefield 2. Find me on lost-soldiers.org

Registered 9th July 2020

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File