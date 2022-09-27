Battlefield 1944 is a cosmetic and character overhaul for Battlefield V.





The aim of the mod is to make Battlefield V more authentic and truer to history in terms of its factions, uniforms, gear and character looks. Every faction has many retextures and custom model edits to make them appear more authentic. The mod focuses on the Western front in the later stages of WWII for its theme of the faction looks, besides the Japanese of course.





WHAT THE MOD DOES:

-Every headgear, torso, and leg cosmetic options are changed to more authentic choices.

-Facepaints are removed.

-Elite soldiers are replaced with standard solider looks.

-German and Japanese battle flags and other icons are uncensored.

-German propaganda posters are replaced with more fitting posters.

-Female soldier are replaced.

-Minority soldiers for the US and UK factions are replaced. The reason these character choices were replaced, is to make each faction appear as the race and gender that most of the soldiers would be at the time. This is no different to how other WWII games such as how Call of Duty 2, Hell Let Loose, and Battlefield 1942 portrayed their soldiers.





WHAT THIS MOD DOSEN'T DO:

-There are no sub factions for certain maps, such as USMC or Afrika Korps due to cosmetics being universal.





KNOWN ISSUES (THAT SEEMINGLY CAN'T BE FIXED):

-Japanese elites use the German Ernst Elite face due to the ways Elites are modified to be faction specific.

-Elites have no voice lines due to the way they are made to be faction specific.





CREDITS:

-Applebox, PotatoChip, Hauptmanm, for providing custom textures, models, and helping me out in modding BFV. They provided models like the RAF UK pilot skin and textures such as the German camo textures for the Zeltbahn and reversible parka

-Jay Fuzz for providing custom models and textures, such as the M41 US uniform, German pilot cap retexture, and German Tanker uniform.

-Ashleyuk789 for helping me replace female voice lines and character models. -AdrianTheShepard for providing reworked faction UI icons.





HOW TO INSTALL: Go here and download the latest Frosty Mod Manager version and follow the instructions listed. Then drop the mod into Frosty Mod Manager and hit apply mods.







