Battlefield V RAGTAG MOD

WHAT THE MOD DOES:

-Most cosmetics stayed the same except for some new cosmetics to replace seasonal gear like Christmas or Halloween on some factions.

-Elite soldiers are replaced with standard soldier looks.

-German and Japanese battle flags and other icons are uncensored.

-German propaganda posters are replaced with more fitting posters.

-Female soldiers are replaced.





WHAT THIS MOD DOESN'T DO:

-There are no sub factions for certain maps, such as USMC or Afrika Korps due to cosmetics being universal.





CREDITS:

-JayFuzz, AmericanHero454, R4noo7076 and Ashleyuk789 for teaching me how to mod BFV

-AdrianTheShepard for providing reworked faction UI icons.





HOW TO INSTALL:

-Download this https://www.mediafire.com/file/1qvvep3r456gber/FrostyMM106DBuildC_%25282%2529.7z/file

-Unzip Mods

-Run FrostyModManager.exe

-Choose Add Mods

-Add the files from Mods folder



