Battlefield V RAGTAG MOD

WHAT THE MOD DOES:
-Most cosmetics stayed the same except for some new cosmetics to replace seasonal gear like Christmas or Halloween on some factions.
-Elite soldiers are replaced with standard soldier looks.
-German and Japanese battle flags and other icons are uncensored.
-German propaganda posters are replaced with more fitting posters.
-Female soldiers are replaced.
WHAT THIS MOD DOESN'T DO:
-There are no sub factions for certain maps, such as USMC or Afrika Korps due to cosmetics being universal.
CREDITS:
-JayFuzz, AmericanHero454, R4noo7076 and Ashleyuk789 for teaching me how to mod BFV
-AdrianTheShepard for providing reworked faction UI icons.
HOW TO INSTALL:
-Download this https://www.mediafire.com/file/1qvvep3r456gber/FrostyMM106DBuildC_%25282%2529.7z/file
-Unzip Mods
-Run FrostyModManager.exe
-Choose Add Mods
-Add the files from Mods folder
Version: 0.5
Released: 17th January 2023 11:18pm
