The Battle of An Loc was a major battle of the Vietnam War that lasted for 66 days, and culminated in a decisive win for the South Vietnamese. An Loc was the capital of Bihn Long province and was approximately 65 miles north of Saigon. The struggle for An Loc in 1972 was an important battle of the war as the Southern forces halted the North Vietnamese advance towards Saigon.





Holding the terminal island is critical on this map; it has an enhanced value. Certain N.V.A. PT-76 tanks are set to destroy the U.S. airbase, so defence of the North airfield entrance will be difficult.

I've uploaded a backed up copy of this map. It was backed up onto a disk over a decade ago and is just the .rfa file, so you'll have to manually insert it to the levels folder; This file was uploaded to replace the original file that was missing from the server. It is more than double the size of the original An_Loc_Ambush file i.e. 41.2MB instead of 18.1MB. This is possibly because this file includes three modes of play





It can be played in Conquest, Coop or single player modes.





File name: An_Loc_Ambush - 41.2MB









The default drive is usually the C: drive, but if you prefer to install your games on other disks, replace the drive letter with the one you are using; for example I install all my disk based games on the F drive. There's also confusion as to whether to install the game to the Program Files folder or the Program Files (x86) folder. Some BFV executables will install to one, others to the other. I usually install to the Program folder, but you may want to install it to the Program Folder (x86) folder instead





C:\Program files\EA Games\Battlefield Vietnam\Mods\BFVietnam\Archives\BFVietnam\Levels









The video was created by Prospekt Mir and the in game screen captures were taken of An_Loc_Ambush by Whiterabbit-uk while playing single player.





If I can find the original executable for the map it should have the read me file included; if and when I find it , I'll add the read me.txt file