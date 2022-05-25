Overkill Island





Overkill Isalnd is a Battlefield Vietnam Co-op/SP/Conquest map. I originally downloaded it from Planet Battlefield way back when it was originally released. I had no input in it's development whatsoever. The images included with the .rfa file were taken while I was playing single player and checking to see if the multiplayer worked. I used to get most of my Battlefield Vietnam and other Battlefield games mods and maps from either File Front (now Game Front) and Planet Battlefield (originally run by Game Spy).





The overkill Island .rfa file was missing from the Game Front servers; possibly when the change over from File Front to Game Front occurred as a lot of files disappeared including several of The Dark 888 and Hayabusa's maps that I'd Beta tested and got permission from the two mappers to upload them (I beta tested most of Hayabusa's Battlefield 2 maps and all of the Dark888's, including his best one; that incidentally was never released, after the Dark888 went off the grid over a decade ago).





Overkill Island was created by Adz and includes Coop, SP and Conquest





The map isn't based on any actual battle fought between the United States 1st Marines Division and the North Vietnamese Army (NVA); it's just a made up scenario, that lends itself to various tactics; and more importantly, is fun to play. There are six spawn points; the US hold the two most Northern spawn points at the start of the battle, the NVA hold the high ground in the two most Southern points. There are two neutral points in the middle, which are usually taken by the Marines at the start of the mission (if playing SP).





Once you've taken the NVA's South Western base; which overlooks a wide valley, it is easily defended from attack from the NVA's main base due to a generous supply of tanks. The NVA's main base includes two helicopter troop carriers and two Jets; but the Jets seem to be rarely used. All spawn points can be taken quickly, so there is quite a lot of taking and retaking of the most central capture point, which is located in the middle of a destroyed village on the top of a low hill. No tanks spawn at this point; but several spawn at most of the others.





When the map first starts, it mistakenly quotes a map by Fede called Gloria in the top left of the screen (see the first map image); though this appears to be happening with a lot of my custom maps, so I don't think is part of the actual map. Gloria is a totally different map to Overkill Island apart from the two antagonists, which are the same i.e. US 1st Marines Division and the NVA; and vanilla games version of Gloria only has a conquest Multiplayer mode so you require more than one player to start the match.





ADZ also released a single player map pack that contains Into the Lions Den, Sunset Beach, and Welcome to the Jungle.

My backed up copy only included the .rfa file with no read me. The one you'll find in the zip file together with the in game images were mine, the file is as far as I know the original file created by ADZ.
















