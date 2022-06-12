BFV Lost Village Conquest/SP/Co-op

BFV_Lost_Village Conquest,SP & COOP (original Conquest map by 3ntropy; SP+COOP add-on by Hamburger Hill) Installation: To be able to play all three modes you need to install the original MP map and the SP/Coop addon. See details of the file names below. The installation path is usually C:\Program Files (x86)\EA Games\Battlefield Vietnam\Mods\BFVietnam\Archives\BFVietnam\Levels\ Some custom executables install to the Program Files instead of the Program Files (x86) folder; aklso, you can select to install to anywhere else you care to install to; especially if you have multiple drives on your computer. You can even play the game via Steam by adding the game to you Steam library via the drop down menu i.e. click on the Games button along the top of the client; then, from the drop down menu select 'add a non Steam game to my library'. This opens a small window that lists all the non Steam files that can be added to the libary. Search through the list, once it's stopped scanning then check the box next to the battlefield Vietnam entry. Once completed you can play the game via your Steam client. Requirements: 1) ... Battlefield Vietnam Vanilla Installation v1.21 2) ... SP/Coop addon for Lost Village 3) ... MP_Maps "lost_village Multiplayer onlyrequirements: File name: BFV_LostVillage file size: 51.1MB (53.608,448bytes) Singleplayer and Coop requirements: File name: BFV_LostVillage file size: 51.1MB (53.608,448bytes) and File name: BFV_LostVillage_999.rfa file size: 41.6MB (43,646,976bytes) Map Information: The US Military Assistance Command, Vietnam – Studies and Observations Group ie. MACV-SOG start in the South with a lake seperating them from the lost village; which is a stronghold of the Viet Cong. The US initially hold only one CP in the south. The VC hold six cp's scattered throughout the village. The furthest southern cp is the most difficult to capture. The US will bleed tickets until they have captured at least three of the CP's, the one to the NW of the factory is the easiest to capture initially. The village is like a maze and it's difficult to locate most of the CP's unless you obesrve them from the air first. The US have three Hueys and two little birds to fly forces over to the village, where they can parachute out into the surrounding areas. If you set your bots to greater than 16v16 most of the US forces will swim across the lake rather than using the choppers. The VC mainly spawn at the furthest south eatern CP, which expalins why it's so difficult to capture that particular CP. I've not tried it in coop yet, but once I've set up a dedicated server, which I intend doing by Christmas 2022, I will get my friends to help capture this CP. So far I've failed miserably partly becasue the US rapidly bleed a lot of tickets at the start and middle game until you can secure the three CP's in the Village. Also, once you've captured a couple of CP's watch out for the VC swimming over to your main base as once they capture that they will have choppers to help them. This is a decent map that has been unavailable for a long time simply because the multiplayer part of the map has been missing from all of the download sites that I know of; so, the add-on would crash as soon as the map started to load; you'd only ever see the initial loading screen I've tried to contact Hamburger Hill unsucessfully, who created the add on pack, so haven't been able to seek permission to include both the original map file by 3ntropy and Hamburger hills SP/coop addon. It's been eighteen years since the release of this game, so I'm hoping that both authors of these files will forgive me for posting them together. I've added lots of screen captures and tried to give a little information about the map to the community. If the original authors ever see this let me know if uit is okay to keep this set together. If not I'll upload the multipler version by 3ntropy seperately. I thought it best to keep the files together for completeness and more importantly for those who prefer solo or cooperative game play. p.s. you can download Hamburger Hills SP/Coop addon (BFV_LostVillage sp+coop add on) that also includes addon versions for both the PoE and SNK mods seperaterly via the following link: Game Banana: https://gamebanana.com/mods/140922 The PoE SP/Coop addon versions file name is: BFV_LostVillage_797 The SNY SP/Coop addon versions file name is: BFV_LostVillage_696 The Invasion of Gotland versions file name is: BFV_LostVillage_001 I've packaged all of these SP/Coop addons with this download, but not the MP versions for each of the three mods (PoE, SNY and Invasion of Gotland mods) only the vanilla version. I haven't reinstalled any of those mods in years, but will check when I have time and upload them if necessary; though I suspect they come already installed once you install the actual mods, so adding the appropriate addon file from the list I've detailed above should convert each of the conquest only maps to SP and Coop. Yeah! You can also get an add-on that includes BFV Lost Village and Gazala for the Invasion of Gotland mod via Gamefront: https://www.gamefront.com/games/battlefield-vietnam/file/invasion-gotland-sp-coop-mappack-1 Just for completness I'll probably upload the Lost Village + Gazalla addon for Vanilla/POE & SNY by hamburger Hill (though they are already included in this package) to Gamefront when I have time. Things are really manic at the moment. Other Sources for maps: You'll find a selection of BFV maps on the following archive sites: Gamefront Planet Battlefield GAU Games ModDB CNet.com Game Banana plus BF-GAMES.NET that links to some of the download sites I'ver listed above, and you can sometimes find downloads for various custom BFV maps that are included in the map rotation for some of the Battlefield Vietnam servers that are still running via GameServers.com and/or gametracker.com). I'm sure there ar eother independent sources for most BFV maps and mods. If you can't find a particular map on Gamefront or other sites that you want or know off, I may have it in my old backups. There are a some missing from my collection becasue the external drive they were backed up on was dropped by one of my kids several years ago and was no longer accessible. You can email me on [email protected] to ask. I've had most of the backups for 17 years and will keep them until I'm no longer here as Battlefield Vietnam is among my favorite shooters. regards Whiterabbit aka Stephen pps: Have fun with the machine_gun, Hamburger Hill

