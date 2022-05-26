1,283 ONLINE

Soul Streams ?

Soul Streams is a SP/Coop/Conquest  Battlefield Vietnam  map.   I noted that  it wasn't available via  GameFro...

File Description

Soul Streams is a SP/Coop/Conquest  Battlefield Vietnam  map.   


I noted that  it wasn't available via  GameFront any more so dug a copy of it from my back ups.  I don't have the original   full download  with read me, only the .rfa file, which I've zipped with a couple of images I took while playing the  map.


It's a large  jungle map with   a river and tributaries running off it.   many hiding places. The US  are special forces and  the OpFor are NVA.   The US soldiers spawn  as paratroopers and have to conquer the NVA bases as quickly as possible. 


The map was created by Adz   and originally uploaded to Planet Battlefield 27th March 2007.

