Soul Streams is a SP/Coop/Conquest Battlefield Vietnam map.





I noted that it wasn't available via GameFront any more so dug a copy of it from my back ups. I don't have the original full download with read me, only the .rfa file, which I've zipped with a couple of images I took while playing the map.





It's a large jungle map with a river and tributaries running off it. many hiding places. The US are special forces and the OpFor are NVA. The US soldiers spawn as paratroopers and have to conquer the NVA bases as quickly as possible.





The map was created by Adz and originally uploaded to Planet Battlefield 27th March 2007.