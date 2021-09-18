Akira Class Mod Pack fixes v1

Description: This pack of fixes does two things: 1. Makes the ACMP Akira's feel less like driving on ice and drifting all over the place. I've set the impulse engine parameters to be similar but worse than JL Studios CGI Voyager. The Akira's now top-out at around 6500 kph and turn nicely without pulling huge drifts. I feel they're agile enough for their size without being Defiant or Intrepid levels of agile. 2. Fixes the Chain Reaction Pulsar weapon system on the 2nd generation Akira's. There was a naming mismatch in the plugin files so I've fixed that and now the CRP system works as-expected. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Akira Class Mod Pack v3: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/akira-class-mod-pack Akira Class Mod Pack v.3.5: https://www.gamefront.com/games/bridge-commander/file/akira-class-mod-pack-v-3-5-1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installation: Install ACMP v3 Install ACMP v3.5 over the top of ACMP v3 v3.5's download does NOT include the model for the ship and I think some other bits too. ACMP v3 does. Copy & paste the folders here into your root STBC folder. Overwrite any conflicts. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mod credits: * Blackrook32 for the ACMP mod ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Copyright: THIS MOD OR MODEL(S) ARE NOT MADE, SUPPORTED OR DISTRIBUTED BY Activision TM, INTERPLAY (C), OR PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and all related sounds and images from the various productions are the sole copyright of Paramount Pictures. No infringement is intended. This mod is freeware and is not to be sold or distributed with donation/tip jar links of ANY sort except with the explicit written permission of the mod author. This mod's author is: Phyinx. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Permissions: Feel free to use this mod in your own mods so long as they're not for profit or sale AND you credit me for the work I put in. I reserve the right to request the removal of my work from yours for any reason.

