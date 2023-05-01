Altalune Class Mk2 Sovereign (mod remaster)

CyAn1d3's MKII Sovereign (remastered by me) This ship is designed to succeed the original Sovereign Design, placed around the timeline of the MKII Galaxy Class. Requirements: KObayashi Maru 2011 (version 1.1) this ship is slipstream capable, so you will need that mod to take advantage of this feature. Credits: Model, Textures, Scripting: CyAn1d3. Original Hardpoint: Cronoligical Guy Edits done by CyAn1d3 (further changes by Hexagonal Nexul Contact: [email protected] http://cyan1d3shipyards.weebly.com Distribution: Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me. i dont bite......(unless she likes that stuff) Hexagonal Nexul: I have contacted Cyanide and he has apporved this upload Legal Crap: (because my imaginary lawyer says i have to) THIS MATERIAL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. All original designs are copyright © Paramount Pictures. No infringement of Paramount's copyrights is intended. Please do NOT convert this ship to any other game with out permission of of STHW lead - Dolphoenix - [email protected] Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS PATCH IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY INTERPLAY TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Star Fleet Command, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. If you use this model in any Starleet Command project please include this file. If you make this file available at your website or anothers please include a link to http://starfleet.thegamers.net Please do not modify this file or the included texture with out seeking the authors opinion. Nothing legal here, it is just polite. ********************************************* Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS PATCH IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY INTERPLAY TM & (C) INTERPLAY & TALDREN & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Star Fleet Command, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. LEGAL STUFF: This file is not supported or affiliated with Interplay Productions. While most who have used these files have had no problems, we will not be held accountable for any damage done to your computer by use of these files or techniques. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK! This file is freeware. It is not to be sold. Copyrights User-created missions contain source-code that is the property of Interplay Productions and Quicksilver Software. In addition, Star Trek is a property of Paramount Pictures. Star Fleet Battles is the property of ADB, Inc. You may not sell user-created missions commercially. You should respect the rights of the property owners. Missions created based on Star Fleet Battles material must be marked "Based on copyrighted material by ADB, Inc."in the documentation or mission briefing. ADB also requests that these missions not be placed on "out of network" SFB web-sites. SOFTWARE USE LIMITATIONS AND LIMITED LICENSE Any Star Trek: Starfleet Command mission (each, a "Mission", and collectively, "Missions") created using the Star Trek: Starfleet Command Mission API ("SFC Mission API") is intended solely for your personal, noncommercial home entertainment use. You may not decompile, reverse engineer, or disassemble SFC Mission API or any Mission, except as permitted by law. Interplay Entertainment Corp. ("Interplay") retains all rights and title in SFC Mission API and the Missions including all intellectual property rights embodied therein and derivatives thereof. SFC Mission API and the Missions, including, without limitation, all code, data structures, characters, images, sounds, text, screens, game play, derivative works and all other elements may not be copied (except as provided below), sold, rented, leased, distributed (except as provided below), used on pay-per-play, coin-op or other for-charge basis, or for commercial purpose. You may make copies of SFC Mission API and any Mission for your personal, noncommercial home entertainment use and to give to friends and acquaintances on a no cost, noncommercial basis. This limited right to copy or provide public access to the SFC Mission API and the Missions expressly excludes any copying, access or distribution of SFC Mission API and the Missions on a commercial basis, including, without limitation, bundling SFC Mission API or any Mission with any other product or service, selling SFC Mission API or any Mission, and any giveaway in connection with another product or service. Any permissions granted herein are provided on a temporary basis and can be withdrawn by Interplay at any time. All rights not expressly granted herein are reserved. No technical support from either Interplay or Quicksilver Software, Inc. ("Quicksilver") shall be available for SFC Mission API or any Mission. INTERPLAY AND QUICKSILVER DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO SFC MISSION API AND THE MISSIONS (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT), AND NEITHER INTERPLAY NOR QUICKSILVER SHALL HAVE ANY RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY REGARDING SFC MISSION API AND THE MISSIONS, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY REGARDING USE OR OPERABILITY OF SFC MISSION API AND THE MISSIONS. YOU ASSUME ALL RISK OF LOSS IN CHOOSING TO USE SFC MISSION API AND THE MISSIONS. SFC Mission API and all Missions © 1999 Interplay Entertainment Corp. SFC Mission API and Star Trek: Starfleet Command are trademarks of Interplay Entertainment Corp. All Rights Reserved. _____________________________________________________ Redragon (Luan Ngo) Star Trek: Homeworld Team Design and some textures by Dennis (found at www.3dgladiators.com)

Read More