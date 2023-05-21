Assimilated Akira Class (KM and Remastered Version)

The Assimilated Akira Class is a VERY powerful Borg-affiliated starship, able to wipe away three Eclipse-Class starships with no issues.





Please note, the above is NOT an exaggeration if you use Burst shot, this is almost a God-Ship.





This Mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists under "Borg Ships." The files have also been extracted from their original BCMod format for ease of install.