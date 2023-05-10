Assimilated New Orleans Class (KM and Remastered Versions)

Programmer: CaptainBryan(CaptainCook/CaptainRussell) Requirements: -Bridge Commander -BCMI -BCMP(for ship TGL) Information: This mod contains an assimilated New Orleans-class starship; recall that the New Orleans-class is a medium-sized Federation starship with Galaxy-class nacelles and deflector and three torpedo tubes dorsally mounted and facing forward. The assimilated New Orleans-class is very powerful with enhanced maneuverability and Borg weaponry - you'll need an armada of decent ships or a single strong ship like a Negh'Var or Galaxy-class Dreadnought to take this ship down. The weapons, shields, and engines of this ship are tough and regenerate very quickly, so watch out. Other than that, enjoy this ship! Installation: *****Note - see notes below for revised install, original install kept for legacy data***** Double-click on "BorgNO.BCMod" and let BCMI install it; overwrite any files if asked; the file "BorgNewOrleans.tgl" goes into "BC-Mod Packager/Ship TGLs" - use BCMP to update this TGL file into the game after installing the ship(the TGL puts a little description of the ship into the Quickbattle selection menu for the ship). ***** Thanks to Rick Knox for the New Orleans-class model and the original textures ***** Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Repackaged ship mod from BCMod to 7Zip for ease of use for users - to Install, copy the folders from your preferred version (the SFX, Data, Scripts and ShipTGLs folders) to your install's main root folder No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

